Pacers Trade For True Center | Mathurin, Jackson, And Picks Headed To Clippers
Sports

EXLUSIVE: Pacers Land Ivica Zubac, Rick Carlisle Breaks Down The Trade

Head coach Rick Carlisle joined JMV on the air to discuss the trade and its implications for the team.

Published on February 5, 2026

The Indiana Pacers have made a significant move ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring center Ivica Zubac from the Los Angeles Clippers in a deal that also brings forward Kobe Brown to Indiana.

In exchange, the Pacers sent Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, and multiple draft picks to the Clippers.

Head coach Rick Carlisle joined JMV on the air to discuss the trade and its implications for the team.

Carlisle expressed excitement about the addition of Zubac, calling him a “top-10 center in the NBA” and highlighting his physical presence, rebounding ability, and consistency.

“He’s a beast in there,” Carlisle said, noting Zubac’s ability to dominate the offensive glass and provide second-chance opportunities—an area where the Pacers have struggled in recent years.

Carlisle also praised Zubac’s durability, pointing out that the center has played in over 90% of his career games.

The coach emphasized that the trade addresses a critical need for the Pacers following the departure of Myles Turner.

“We desperately need a quality, high-level starting center,” Carlisle said, adding that Zubac’s skill set complements the team’s core players, including Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.

Carlisle also mentioned Zubac’s potential to expand his game further under the Pacers’ system.

While Carlisle acknowledged the difficulty of parting with Mathurin and Jackson, he expressed confidence that the trade would benefit both teams.

“To get really good players, you’ve got to give up really good players,” he said.

Carlisle praised Mathurin’s competitive spirit and growth, calling him “the most well-equipped he’s ever been to move on to the next opportunity.”

The coach also shared his excitement about integrating Zubac into the team, noting his familiarity with the player from past playoff matchups.

“He’s excited to be here,” Carlisle said, adding that Zubac’s work ethic and passion for the game make him a perfect fit for the Pacers’ culture.

The trade marks a forward-thinking move for Indiana, as they look to solidify their roster and build toward future success.

