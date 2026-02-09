2026 Colts Free Agent Watch: Daniel Jones

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been quite a while since the Colts had their starting quarterback bound for free agency, and also have a major desire to bring that player back.

But that’s undoubtedly the case with Daniel Jones.

Publicly, there’s been mutual praise from both the Colts, and Jones, about this marriage continuing.

And that’s typically not the case.

The debate about Jones staying with the Colts doesn’t appear to be much about these parties wanting to stay together.

Sure, that’s a dangerous game, but both Jones and the Colts weren’t shy from expressing a desire to run it back when the 2025 season concluded.

For the Colts, what are the realistic starting quarterback options, if it’s not Jones for 2026?

Your free agent list includes Aaron Rodgers, Marcus Mariota and Malik Wilis.

Without a first-round pick, the Colts don’t appear to be a quarterback hungry team come draft time.

The marriage with Anthony Richardson is teetering, with a $10.8 million cap hit for 2026 not too attractive, given his reserve status.

And while Riley Leonard had a flash or two in his rookie season, handing him outright starting keys seems premature.

That’s where the clear desire to bring Jones back lies. Yes, the Achilles injury is real, even though the Colts are very optimistic Jones will be good to go to start this coming season. Just because the Colts are gung-ho Jones for 2026, and beyond, doesn’t lessen the risk that comes with handing him a multi-year deal, particularly when acknowledging the quarterback’s unfortunate injury history.

For Jones, it makes sense he would want to stay in Indy.

The best individual stretch of his rocky NFL career occurred in 2025, with Shane Steichen calling plays for him. Personally, a more subdued lifestyle in Indy, compared to New York City, also appeared to be more at Jones’ speed off the field.

At this point, it would be a surprise if Jones wasn’t with the Colts in 2026.

Again, that doesn’t undermine questions about his Achilles and his overall status for this fall.

But this seems like the rare case where a starting QB is bound for free agency and both parties have a pseudo handshake agreement on things continuing.