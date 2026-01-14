Former Hoosiers Preview The National Championship!

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The National Championship between Indiana and Miami is right around the corner!

Will Indiana get the fairy tale ending to their unprecedented season? Or will Miami reclaim their position as one of the premier programs in college football? At this moment, it’s anyone’s guess, but on Monday, January 19th, we will get our answers.

During the Wednesday edition of The Ride With JMV, a pair of former Hoosiers joined the show and gave their thoughts on the championship game. Adewale Ogunleye, the former Hoosier defensive end rejoined the show, while former Indiana quarterback Babe Laufenberg made his show debut! Both spoke at length about the upcoming matchup, and who they think will raise the trophy Monday night.

