IU Is One Game Away From A National Title

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Don’t pinch yourselves, Hoosier fans, because you’re not dreaming.

The Indiana Hoosiers are one game away from a historic national title, something that did not ever seem possible just two years ago. The only thing standing in their way is the Miami Hurricanes, who will take on the Hoosiers on their home turf at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Indiana got to the national title game following a Peach Bowl beatdown of the Oregon Ducks, winning by the score of 56-22 in a game that IU quickly took control of and never really looked back.

Now, Indiana will travel to South Beach for their showdown with the Hurricanes. Will the Hoosiers get the fairy tale ending to what may be the greatest sports story in modern history? Or will Miami play spoiler and send the Hoosier faithful home heartbroken? We’re one week away from finding out.

During the Monday edition of The Ride With JMV, voice of the Colts and longtime IU fan Matt Taylor joined the show, as did Stephen Holder of ESPN, who attended Miami. JMV discussed the upcoming matchup with both and got their thoughts on how the Hoosiers matchup with the Hurricanes.

Listen to those conversations below