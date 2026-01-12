Source: Kevin Carter / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — After the Indiana Hoosiers beat the Oregon Ducks 56-22 in the Peach Bowl Friday night, Frontier Airlines said it’s adding new flight options between Indianapolis and Miami for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on January 19. The airline announced the expansion shortly after the Hoosiers secured their victory over Oregon.

Supporters heading to the title game can choose from two departing flights leaving Indianapolis at 1:10 p.m. on January 17 or 10:15 a.m. on January 18. For the trip back home, Frontier has scheduled return flights on January 20 at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“We can’t wait to see our aircraft packed with cream and crimson as excited fans head to the Sunshine State to cheer on their team in person during college football’s biggest game of the year, as well as enjoy the amazing attractions, dining and culture Miami has to offer,” Frontier Vice President Josh Flyr said Friday.

Frontier Airlines Adds New Flight Options for National Championship was originally published on wibc.com