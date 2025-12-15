Rivers Did What He Could, But Colts Still Looking For Answers

Source: Steph Chambers / Getty

44-year-old Philip Rivers was always a gamer during the prime of his NFL, and that clearly hasn’t changed in the five years he spent away from the league.

Rivers hung tough against a darn good Seattle defense, taking hits and getting back up while mostly avoiding backbreaking mistakes. The Colts were even up 16-15 with 47 seconds left in the game, before the special teams and defense finally faltered. That being said, his physical limitations were obvious. Most of his throws were screens or short out routes, and anytime he tried to push the ball downfield, it fluttered and died before reaching its intended target.

Rivers is not the reason the Colts lost. He should have honestly walked off the field victorious, if it weren’t for the defense and special teams faltering at the end. However, he also severely limits the type of offense the Colts can run. With three tough matchups coming up to end the season, can the Colts really expect to get a win with Rivers in the lineup? Or should they turn to someone else?

