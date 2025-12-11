IU Head Coach Curt Cignetti Discusses Fernando Mendoza Being a Heisman Trophy Finalist

Icon Sportswire

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Indiana Hoosier Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti said on Wednesday that he’s not surprised his quarterback Fernando Mendoza is a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

“I think we all saw that coming for the last few weeks. He solidified his place,” said Cignetti in a media zoom call.

Cignetti said what stands out to him most is the way Mendoza plays with the game on the line. He discussed the clutch throws he made against Ohio State, Iowa, Oregon, and Penn State.

“He hasn’t just made big plays in the passing game. He’s made several big plays with his legs as well,” said Cignetti.

Mendoza’s brother, Alberto, is Indiana’s backup quarterback.

“I would say that Alberto has been a great resource for Fernando, particularly early on, because he knew the ins and outs. He also provided good competition,” said Cignetti.

On a separate note, Cignetti did confirm that defensive lineman Stephen Daley suffered an injury during the celebration after Indiana beat Ohio State to win the Big Ten Championship.

“There was a little more information that had to come in. I was still processing it when I heard about it because it’s sort of unbelievable. I can confirm he did sustain a serious injury that will probably make him not available for the remainder of the season,” said Cignetti.

Indiana still has some time before the play in the College Football Playoff. They play the Alabama-Oklahoma winner in the Rose Bowl on January 1.

Along with Mendoza, the finalists are Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin.

The Heisman Trophy presentation will be held Saturday December 13 at 7 pm at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room.

