What Can The Colts Expect From Philip Rivers?

Philip Rivers is back with the Indianapolis Colts. Yes, that is a real sentence in the year 2025.

The 44-year-old quarterback last played January of 2021, when the Colts went to Buffalo and lost in the Wild Card Round to the Bills. The Colts wanted to bring Rivers back at the time for a 2nd season, but he instead decided to call it a career. Now, almost five years later, Rivers is back and will presumably start for the Colts once he is back up to speed, as the team desperately tries to save its season and make the playoffs.

So what can the team honestly expect from a 44-year-old who hasn’t played since 2021? Is there any realistic chance he can turn the season around, and drag the Colts to the postseason for a 2nd time? Or is this just a last resort from a team in free fall that will ultimately do nothing to stop their descent?

