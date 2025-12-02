Indiana Hoosier Volleyball

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–For the first time since 2010, the Indiana Hoosier volleyball team is in the NCAA tournament. This is also just the sixth time in program history that the volleyball program has made the tournament.

They get to host the first and second rounds at Wilkinson Hall in Bloomington. This is just the second time in program history they’ve been able to host matches in the national tournament.

The Hoosiers face Toledo on Thursday, the MAC Tournament champion. After an injury riddled 2024 campaign where the team went 15-15, IU Volleyball Coach Steve Aird says he’s enjoyed watching this team ascend to new heights and improve to 23-7 heading into Thursday’s match. They were picked to finish 11th in the Big Ten by the media in the preseason, but ended up finishing sixth.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“We out kicked our coverage a little bit. Late in the year, we were playing for third or fourth. It’s just been a great consistent effort by a wonderful group of women. What an awesome time to be a Hoosier,” said Aird.

He looks forward to Thursday’s match at Wilkinson Hall.

“The community and student section has been great and we’re very excited to play in front of our home crowd,” said Aird.

Aird says the keys to victory are simple to know, but not always easy to accomplish, yet he has faith in his team.

“Stay loose and play your game. Don’t grip the club too tight and remember to enjoy it. I’ve always found the best teams know how to play with confidence and joy. All of our preparation has been the same. We’re just making sure everyone stays rested and healthy and that everyone has some good bounce for Thursday,” said Aird.

If IU can beat Toledo, they would play the winner of American and Colorado on Friday (Dec. 5) at 6 p.m.

Hoosier Volleyball Team Embracing this NCAA Tournament Opportunity was originally published on wibc.com