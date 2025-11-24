Questions About Colts Will Continue After K.C Collapse

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts had a prime opportunity to prove the doubters wrong on Sunday in Kansas City. Instead, they gave those doubters more reasons to not believe.

Up 11 heading into the 4th quarter, a Colts offense that had been iffy at best completely disappeared. No first downs. Four straight three-and-outs. Their best player, Jonathan Taylor, barely touched the ball as the Colts went pass-happy in the hopes that Daniel Jones could lift them to victory. He could not, and now the Colts sit at 8-3 with a massive showdown with the surging Texans on the horizon.

Obviously, the sky hasn’t started falling yet. The Colts are still in 1st place in the AFC South, and 3rd in the conference. Even if they go .500 down the stretch, that should still be good enough for a playoff spot and maybe even the division crown. However, for all the positives this year has seen, there are still questions over just how legit this team is. Letting a game slip away like they did in Kansas City only reinforces those questions.

