Listen Live
Close
Sports

Matt Painter Celebrates 500th Career Win With Purdue

Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter celebrated a significant milestone on Sunday, earning his 500th career win as the Boilermakers defeated Akron 97-79.

Published on November 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

McNeese v Purdue
Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty

Matt Painter Celebrates 500th Career Win With Purdue

Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter celebrated a significant milestone on Sunday, earning his 500th career win as the Boilermakers defeated Akron 97-79.

The victory, achieved at Mackey Arena, marked a moment of pride for both Painter and his team, who commemorated the occasion with a spirited locker room celebration.

After the game, senior guard Fletcher Loyer presented Painter with the game ball, a gesture of appreciation for his leadership.

The team then encircled their coach and doused him with water, a fitting tribute to his remarkable achievement.

Painter, known for his humility, downplayed the milestone, emphasizing the importance of the team’s performance and their focus on the next game against Memphis.

Painter’s coaching career spans 22 seasons, including 475 wins at Purdue and 25 at Southern Illinois.

Under his guidance, Purdue has claimed five Big Ten championships and made 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, including a National Championship Game run in 2024.

His success is rooted in fostering a culture of honesty, retention, and teamwork, which has kept key players committed to the program.

RELATED | Purdue Head Coach Matt Painter Talks 2025 Season

Despite the celebratory atmosphere, Painter remained focused on the team’s growth, highlighting their improved rebounding performance against Akron.

With three players recording double-doubles and five scoring in double figures, the Boilermakers showcased their depth and potential.

As Painter continues to lead Purdue, his milestone win serves as a testament to his dedication and the strong foundation he has built within the program.

The celebration was a moment of joy for the team, but for Painter, it was just another step in their journey toward greater success.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
40 Items
Sports

Top 40 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Sports

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Sports

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

3 Items
Sports

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

20 Items
Sports

Top 20 All-Time Greatest Baseball Players

More Trending
Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Female College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Auburn v Arkansas
14 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 05 Alabama A&M at Indiana
Query & Company  |  Eddie Garrison

Things Are Looking Up For IU Basketball Finally

30 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Average Home Ticket Price For Each NFL Team From Highest To Lowest

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close