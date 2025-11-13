JMV’s NFL Week 11 Spreadability Picks!

Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

Week 11 of the NFL season is here!

While the Colts will get some well-deserved rest on their bye week, there are still plenty of interesting games to pay attention to! The New York Jets and the New England Patriots kick things off on Thursday Night Football in an AFC East showdown! Sunday features Kansas City and Denver battling it out in a pivotal AFC West matchup, while Sunday Night Football will see two NFC contenders face off when the Detroit Lions travel to The City of Brotherly Love for a showdown with the Eagles. To wrap things up, the Dallas Cowboys will head to Las Vegas to face the Raiders on Monday Night Football!

Here are JMV’s and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 11 of the NFL season!

Thursday JMV Brent New York Jets @ New England Patriots NE –12.5 NE –12.5

Sunday JMV Brent Washington Commanders vs Miami Dolphins WAS +2.5 MIA –2.5 Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons CAR +3.5 ATL –3.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Buffalo Bills BUF –5.5 TB +5.5 Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars JAX +3 JAX +3 Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings MIN –3 CHI +3 Green Bay Packers @ New York Giants NYG +7 GB -7 Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers PIT –5.5 PIT –5.5 Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans TEN +6.5 HOU –6.5 San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals SF –3 SF -3 Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams SEA +3 SEA +3 Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns BAL –7.5 BAL –7.5 Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos KC –3.5 DEN +3.5 Detroit Lions @ Philadelphia Eagles DET +2.5 DET +2.5

Monday JMV Brent Dallas Cowboys @ Las Vegas Raiders LV +3.5 DAL –3.5

