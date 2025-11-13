JMV’s NFL Week 11 Spreadability Picks!
Week 11 of the NFL season is here!
While the Colts will get some well-deserved rest on their bye week, there are still plenty of interesting games to pay attention to! The New York Jets and the New England Patriots kick things off on Thursday Night Football in an AFC East showdown! Sunday features Kansas City and Denver battling it out in a pivotal AFC West matchup, while Sunday Night Football will see two NFC contenders face off when the Detroit Lions travel to The City of Brotherly Love for a showdown with the Eagles. To wrap things up, the Dallas Cowboys will head to Las Vegas to face the Raiders on Monday Night Football!
Here are JMV’s and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 11 of the NFL season!
|Thursday
|JMV
|Brent
|New York Jets @ New England Patriots
|NE –12.5
|NE –12.5
|Sunday
|JMV
|Brent
|Washington Commanders vs Miami Dolphins
|WAS +2.5
|MIA –2.5
|Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons
|CAR +3.5
|ATL –3.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Buffalo Bills
|BUF –5.5
|TB +5.5
|Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAX +3
|JAX +3
|Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings
|MIN –3
|CHI +3
|Green Bay Packers @ New York Giants
|NYG +7
|GB -7
|Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT –5.5
|PIT –5.5
|Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans
|TEN +6.5
|HOU –6.5
|San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals
|SF –3
|SF -3
|Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams
|SEA +3
|SEA +3
|Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns
|BAL –7.5
|BAL –7.5
|Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos
|KC –3.5
|DEN +3.5
|Detroit Lions @ Philadelphia Eagles
|DET +2.5
|DET +2.5
|Monday
|JMV
|Brent
|Dallas Cowboys @ Las Vegas Raiders
|LV +3.5
|DAL –3.5
Listen to JMV and Brent’s picks down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!