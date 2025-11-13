Listen Live
Close
Sports

JMV’s NFL Week 11 Spreadability Picks!

Published on November 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos - NFL 2025
Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

Week 11 of the NFL season is here! 

While the Colts will get some well-deserved rest on their bye week, there are still plenty of interesting games to pay attention to! The New York Jets and the New England Patriots kick things off on Thursday Night Football in an AFC East showdown! Sunday features Kansas City and Denver battling it out in a pivotal AFC West matchup, while Sunday Night Football will see two NFC contenders face off when the Detroit Lions travel to The City of Brotherly Love for a showdown with the Eagles. To wrap things up, the Dallas Cowboys will head to Las Vegas to face the Raiders on Monday Night Football!  

Here are JMV’s and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 11 of the NFL season! 

Thursday JMV Brent 
New York Jets @ New England Patriots NE –12.5 NE –12.5 
Sunday  JMV Brent 
Washington Commanders vs Miami Dolphins WAS +2.5 MIA –2.5 
Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons CAR +3.5 ATL –3.5 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Buffalo Bills BUF –5.5 TB +5.5 
Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars JAX +3 JAX +3 
Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings MIN –3 CHI +3 
Green Bay Packers @ New York Giants NYG +7 GB -7 
Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers PIT –5.5 PIT –5.5 
Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans TEN +6.5 HOU –6.5 
San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals  SF –3 SF -3 
Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams SEA +3 SEA +3 
Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns BAL –7.5 BAL –7.5 
Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos KC –3.5 DEN +3.5 
Detroit Lions @ Philadelphia Eagles DET +2.5 DET +2.5 
Monday JMV Brent 
Dallas Cowboys @ Las Vegas Raiders LV +3.5 DAL –3.5 

Listen to JMV and Brent’s picks down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
20 Items
Sports

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

32 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Sports

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys
25 Items
Sports

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Sports

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

More Trending
Auburn v Arkansas
14 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

3 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

30 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

Atlanta Hawks v Indiana Pacers
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Pacers Waive Mac McClung Just 9 Days After Signing Him

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 05 Alabama A&M at Indiana
Query & Company  |  Eddie Garrison

Things Are Looking Up For IU Basketball Finally

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Average Home Ticket Price For Each NFL Team From Highest To Lowest

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close