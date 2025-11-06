Listen Live
JMV’s NFL Week 10 Spreadability Picks!

Published on November 6, 2025

New Orleans Saints v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
Week 10 of the NFL season is here! 

Things get started with the Las Vegas Raiders heading to Denver for an AFC West showdown with the Broncos on Thursday Night Football! Sunday will see the Colts take on the Falcons in Berlin, while the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football! Meanwhile, the Eagles and the Packers will square off in a battle between two NFC playoff contenders on Monday Night Football to wrap up the week! 

Here are JMV's and betting analyst Brent Holverson's picks for Week 10 of the NFL season! 

Thursday JMV Brent 
Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos DEN –9.5 DEN –9.5 
Sunday  JMV Brent 
Atlanta Falcons vs Indianapolis Colts IND –6.5 IND –6.5  
New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers CAR –5.5 CAR –5.5 
New York Giants @ Chicago Bears CHI –4.5 CHI –4.5 
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans JAX –1.5 JAX –1.5 
Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins BUF –9.5 MIA +9.5 
Baltimore Ravens @ Minnesota Vikings BAL –4.5 MIN +4.5 
Cleveland Browns @ New York Jets CLE –2.5 CLE –2.5 
New England Patriots @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers NE +2.5 TB –2.5 
Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks SEA –6.5 SEA –6.5 
Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers SF +4.5 SF +4.5 
Detroit Lions @ Washington Commanders DET –8.5 DET –8.5 
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Chargers LAC –3 PIT +3 
Monday JMV Brent 
Philadelphia Eagles @ Green Bay Packers PHI +2.5 GB –2.5 

Listen to JMV and Brent’s picks down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

