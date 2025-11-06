JMV’s NFL Week 10 Spreadability Picks!
Week 10 of the NFL season is here!
Things get started with the Las Vegas Raiders heading to Denver for an AFC West showdown with the Broncos on Thursday Night Football! Sunday will see the Colts take on the Falcons in Berlin, while the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football! Meanwhile, the Eagles and the Packers will square off in a battle between two NFC playoff contenders on Monday Night Football to wrap up the week!
Here are JMV’s and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 9 of the NFL season!
|Thursday
|JMV
|Brent
|Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos
|DEN –9.5
|DEN –9.5
|Sunday
|JMV
|Brent
|Atlanta Falcons vs Indianapolis Colts
|IND –6.5
|IND –6.5
|New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers
|CAR –5.5
|CAR –5.5
|New York Giants @ Chicago Bears
|CHI –4.5
|CHI –4.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans
|JAX –1.5
|JAX –1.5
|Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins
|BUF –9.5
|MIA +9.5
|Baltimore Ravens @ Minnesota Vikings
|BAL –4.5
|MIN +4.5
|Cleveland Browns @ New York Jets
|CLE –2.5
|CLE –2.5
|New England Patriots @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|NE +2.5
|TB –2.5
|Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks
|SEA –6.5
|SEA –6.5
|Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers
|SF +4.5
|SF +4.5
|Detroit Lions @ Washington Commanders
|DET –8.5
|DET –8.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC –3
|PIT +3
|Monday
|JMV
|Brent
|Philadelphia Eagles @ Green Bay Packers
|PHI +2.5
|GB –2.5
Listen to JMV and Brent’s picks down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!
More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan