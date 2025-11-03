Reacting To The Colts Trainwreck In Pittsburgh

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

For the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh remains a house of horrors.

The team has only won two times in the Steel City since the merger, with the last win coming in 2008. There was a belief heading into the Colts Week 9 matchup at Pittsburgh that this was as good of a time as any to get a win in that tough environment; after all, the Colts were 7-1 and had the league’s most potent offense, while the Steelers had lost two straight and had really struggled defensively. Instead, the Colts turned the ball over six times and never really figured out how to handle the Steelers defensive pressure. In almost every facet of the game, the Colts were shockingly sloppy, especially in light of just how efficient they had been up to that point.

