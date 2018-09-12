Week 1 Woes: Rick Venturi breaks it all down

Rick Venturi talks about what went wrong in the Colts loss to the Bengals, what the team will have to do to improve, and a preview into this weekends contest on the road against the Washington Washington Football Team.
