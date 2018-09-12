93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Week 1 Woes: Rick Venturi breaks it all down

Published on September 11, 2018

Rick Venturi talks about what went wrong in the Colts loss to the Bengals, what the team will have to do to improve, and a preview into this weekends contest on the road against the Washington Washington Football Team. 

 

 

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

