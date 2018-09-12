Week Two Quick Look: Colts at Washington Football Team

John Summers | Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS – Inclement weather is nothing new for the Colts traveling on the road.

They could be encountering more of that this weekend, with Hurricane Florence heading for the Mid-Atlantic later this week.

The Colts and Washington Football Team kick at 1:00 on Sunday from Landover, Maryland.

With heavy rain and wind expected this weekend, the Colts could have yet another road game impacted by weather after closing out the season in Buffalo (blizzard) and Baltimore (wind and rain) last season.

On the field, the Washington Football Team appear to pose a nice challenge after their dominant effort in Week One.

Washington’s 24-6 victory in Arizona saw them control the ball for more than 38 minutes, while piling up a league-best 182 rushing yards last week.

Future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson, 33, turned back the block against the Cardinals.

Peterson had 96 rushing yards on 26 carries and added 70 yards receiving.

New quarterback Alex Smith heavily targeted his running backs and tight ends in the season opener. Washington’s receivers accounted for just 65 of their 429 total yards.

On defense, the Washington Football Team held Arizona scoreless for the game’s first 54 minutes thanks to a stingy 1-of-8 performance on third down. The Colts led the NFL in third-down conversion rate last week (going 11-of-17, 65{fab3f08856d3659b6f8938bb66207399a6d3abd1bf707f3e877b11f1c3809e02}).

Purdue’s Ryan Kerrigan is in his 8th season with the Washington Football Team and is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl campaigns with 24.0 sacks.

Washington’s defensive coordinator is Greg Manusky, who held that position with the Colts from 2012-15.

Sunday starts a stretch for the Colts with 4 of 5 games away home. All 4 of those teams won their season opener Washington Football Team, Eagles, Patriots and Jets).

2018 Record: 1-0, tied for first in the NFC East.

Head Coach: Jay Gruden, head coach (5th season as an NFL head coach, 29-35-1 overall in regular season, 0-1 in the postseason).

2018 NFL Rankings: Offense – Overall, 6th (429.0); Rushing, 1st (182.0); Passing, 13th (247.0). Defense – Overall, 2nd (213.0); Rushing, 4th (68.0); Passing, 4th (145.0).

2018 Leading Quarterback: Alex Smith (21-of-30 comp., 255 yards, 70.0 pct., 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 118.1 rating).

2018 Leading Running Back: Adrian Peterson (26 carries, 96 yards, 1 TD).

2018 Leading Receiver: Chris Thompson (6 receptions, 63 yards, 1 TD).

2018 Leading Sacker: Matt Ioannidis and Ryan Anderson (1.0).

2018 Turnover Breakdown: Plus 1 (tied for 7th in the NFL).

2018 NFL Draft Results: With the 13th overall pick, the Washington Football Team chose Alabama defensive tackle Da’Ron Payne. In Round Two, Washington drafted the intriguing Derrius Guice. But the LSU running back tore his ACL during the preseason and will miss the 2018 season. Round Three saw Louisville OT-Geron Christian come to the Washington Football Team with pick No. 74. Penn State safety Troy Apke, and his 4.34 40-yard dash, was the choice in Round Four.

2017 Review: The 2017 campaign began with the firing of general manager Scot McCloughan in early March. Last season was also the final year of Kirk Cousins under center. The Washington Football Team got off to a nice start in 2017, before quickly fizzling out. Washington was 3-2 heading into Week 7, but then lost 6 of their next 8 games to fall out of playoff contention. Jay Gruden was retained after the season for a 5th year in Washington. But the team decided to move on from Cousins in the offseason, by trading for Alex Smith.

Last time in Playoffs: 2015 season. Lost to the Green Bay Packers, 35-18, in the NFC Wild Card Round of the Playoffs.

Last time in Super Bowl: 1991 season. Won Super Bowl XXVI, 37-24, over the Buffalo Bills.

Super Bowl Championships: Three. 1982 (XVII). 1987 (XXII). 1991 (XXVI).

2017 Pro Bowl Selections: OT-Trent Williams, OG-Brandon Scherff, OLB-Ryan Kerrigan.