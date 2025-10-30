Listen Live
Sports

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named AFC Offensive Player Of The M...

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Month For October (WATCH)

Take a look at a few of the best plays from Jonathan Taylor over the month of October.

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: OCT 26 Titans at Colts
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Month For October

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October, marking the third time in his career he has received this honor.

Taylor’s dominant performances were instrumental in the Colts’ perfect 4-0 record during the month.

In October, Taylor rushed for 436 yards on 66 carries, averaging an impressive 6.6 yards per attempt, and scored nine rushing touchdowns.

He also contributed in the passing game with 12 receptions for 93 yards and one touchdown, bringing his total to 10 touchdowns for the month.

Taylor’s standout moments included three-touchdown games against the Raiders, Chargers, and Titans, as well as a career-long 80-yard rushing touchdown.

Taylor’s contributions have propelled the Colts to an NFL-best 7-1 record.

RELATED | Jonathan Taylor Discusses Offensive Outlook & Year Six

He currently leads the league in rushing yards (850), rushing touchdowns (12), and total touchdowns (14). His remarkable consistency and explosive plays have solidified his position as one of the league’s top offensive players.

The Colts will look to continue their success as they head into November, with Taylor playing a pivotal role in their high-powered offense.

Take a look below at a few of the best plays from Jonathan Taylor over the month of October.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
20 Items
Sports

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Southern Indiana v Duke
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names

30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports

Colts Need To Make Trade Deadline Move On Defense

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Sports

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

20 Items
Sports

Top 20 All-Time Greatest Baseball Players

30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

More Trending
NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts
6 Items
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

5 Things Learned: Jonathan Taylor, Colts Steamroll Titans

Indianapolis Colts defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 38-24 to win a NFL football game.
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Notebook: Colts Offense Rewriting History Book

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

Tennessee Titans v Las Vegas Raiders
23 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close