Darius Leonard and the Colts defense SHUT DOWN Alex Smith and the Washington Football Team

Published on September 17, 2018

Icon Sportswire | Getty

After allowing another second half comeback in Week 1, the Indianapolis Colts bounced back in a big way yesterday in the Nation’s Capital. Grady and Big Joe began the week recapping Colts vs. Washington Football Team, Darius Leonard and the defense’s amazing performance, Quenton Nelson and the offensive line leading a potent ground attack for the offense, and Frank Reich’s beautiful playcalling.

