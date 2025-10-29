Ian Eagle Previews Colts-Steelers!

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts have a big test coming up this weekend, when they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers.

The Colts are 7-1 and are fresh off a dominating win over the Tennessee Titans. The Steelers have lost two straight and will be desperate to avoid a third as they fight to keep control of the AFC North. The Colts have also had their share of struggles in Pittsburgh, with their last win coming in 2008, and only two wins in the Steel City overall.

During the Wednesday edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to CBS broadcaster Ian Eagle, who will be on the call of the Colts-Steelers game. They discussed the Colts 7-1 start, if Indy is legit, their thoughts on the game and more! Listen to that conversation and more below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!