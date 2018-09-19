Colts Notebook: No More Shoulder Questions For Andrew Luck

Rob Carr | Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS – Frank Reich was the center of attention on Wednesday, with the Colts preparing to play his old team in Week Three.

The Colts and Eagles will meet on Sunday at 1:00 PM as Reich returns to Philadelphia, where he was the team’s offensive coordinator the last past two seasons.

Here is a notebook look at the Colts’ first practice of the week:

Frank Reich is expecting an “electric atmosphere” when the Eagles take on the Colts in Week Three, especially with the return of Carson Wentz: “It will be like when Andrew (Luck) ran out (in Week One),” Reich said.

Reich talked a lot on Wednesday about leaving Philadelphia for his first head coaching job: “There’s only 32 of these things. If it’s a goal and an aspiration, you have to seize the moment, especially because it was Indy.” Reich said it wasn’t an absolute must to achieve the head coaching role in his career. Certainly, timing and some indecision from Josh McDaniels granted Reich this opportunity.

How much extra input has Reich given his team this week on what the Eagles are trying to do scheme and personnel wise? “If you try to say too much, it just confuses things. You try to give them a few personnel things, a few philosophical things, maybe one or two things to look for, then you let your defense play the way they’ve been playing.” The Colts are trying to downplay the Reich advantage this week. I think it’s a real advantage, though. Yes, Doug Pederson knows what Reich wants to do offensively, but he doesn’t have the same personnel intel into the Colts like Reich does for the Eagles.

Darius Leonard took home the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award in Week Two. If he didn’t win the award, the thing should have just been terminated. “ The guy is unbelievable,” Reich said of Leonard on Wednesday. “We couldn’t ask for a better start and a better young leader than what he’s showing us right now.”

For the first time in what has to be since 2016, Andrew Luck held a media availability with no questions about his shoulder/general health. Luck has started the season 60-of-84 (71.4{5cc93c20f90a32e13f8959d57682c5e5d5b1db216370168a8280434e1df7d759}, which is good for 6th in the NFL). Honestly, there really shouldn’t be constant questions about Luck’s shoulder still, considering how many throws he has made in the first two weeks, and showing the arm strength to stretch the field (even if the true chunk completions vertically have yet to really occur).

Andrew Luck called the Eagles “strong up the spine” on the defensive side of the ball. It could be tough sledding for the Colts to find the same offensive balance they did against Washington. The Eagles were the league’s top ranked rush defense in 2017 and have been that again after two weeks of 2018.

How solid has the Colts offensive line been in 2018? They are 8th in sack percentage allowed at 3.4{5cc93c20f90a32e13f8959d57682c5e5d5b1db216370168a8280434e1df7d759} (3 sacks in 84 pass attempts. I would have laughed at those numbers if you told me Anthony Castonzo was going to miss the first two games. “I think they’ve done a heck of a job,” Andrew Luck said of the line on Wednesday. “I think Joe (Haeg) playing left tackle and flipping over to the right and adjusting did noticeably well. I think Le’Raven Clark really, really played his butt off. Those guys give us a chance to win.”

Some injury notes with the Colts having these 6 starters miss Wednesday’s practice:

Could Marlon Mack miss Week 3? This is an injury to monitor Thursday and Friday. The Colts re-signed a running back (Jeremy McNichols) to the practice squad on Tuesday, and then Mack missed Wednesday’s practice. Looking back at Sunday’s game, Marlon Mack got 10 carries and played 18 snaps. But he had just 2 carries in the second quarter and 2 carries in the third quarter. His last carry of the game came with 5 minutes to go in the third quarter. When Mack headed to the sideline after that last carry, an athletic trainer immediately met him and the running back removed his helmet. Mack, who made his 2018 debut from a hamstring injury last Sunday, also was banged up in the first quarter against the Washington Football Team. We will see if Mack returns to practice on Thursday.

Still thinking Anthony Castonzo is a long shot to return very soon, given that he tweaked his hamstring last week for a second time in a little over a month.

Veteran defensive lineman Denico Autry said his ankle injury, which he injured during practice last week, is something that he needs to let heal a bit, but it is an injury he said can be played through.

It’s always rare to see Jack Doyle or T.Y. Hilton missing practice. Doyle played 97 percent of the snaps on Sunday and Hilton logged 90 percent of the offensive snaps.