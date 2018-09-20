From Coach to Coach with Dan Dakich and Rick Venturi

Photo of Rick Venturi courtesy of Don Larson/Getty Images
Big win for the Colts last Sunday over the Washington Washington Football Team and Football 102 with Dan Dakich and Rick Venturi is here for you. Learn a breakdown from Coach RV on the offense and defense from last week plus what to look for this Sunday versus Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.
