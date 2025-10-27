Listen Live
Colts Coverage

Colts’ Tanor Bortolini Talks Titans Win, Blocking For Stars, And Th...

Colts’ Tanor Bortolini Talks Titans Win, Blocking For Stars, And The O-Line’s Biggest Eater

Fresh off the team’s seventh win, Bortolini opened up about the game, his role on the offensive line, and the camaraderie that fuels the Colts’ success.

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025
Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Colts’ Tanor Bortolini Talks Titans Win, Blocking For Stars, And The O-Line’s Biggest Eater

Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Tanor Bortolini joined The Fan Morning Show on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan to share insights on the team’s recent victory over the Tennessee Titans and reflect on the season so far.

Fresh off the team’s seventh win, Bortolini opened up about the game, his role on the offensive line, and the camaraderie that fuels the Colts’ success.

Bortolini expressed excitement about the team’s performance, highlighting the importance of the win in maintaining momentum as the season progresses.

“It’s always great to get a win, especially against a division rival like the Titans,” he said. “The energy in the locker room is electric right now.”

A key topic of discussion was Bortolini’s experience blocking for star running back Jonathan Taylor and quarterback Daniel Jones.

He praised Taylor’s explosive running style and Jones’ composure under pressure, emphasizing the trust and communication required to protect them effectively.

“Blocking for guys like JT and DJ is a privilege. They make our job easier with their talent and vision,” Bortolini noted.

The conversation also took a lighter turn as Bortolini revealed some fun tidbits about the offensive line’s dynamics.

When asked who has the biggest appetite on the line, he laughed and said:

“Let’s just say we keep the team chef very busy. It’s a close competition, but I might have to give it to Braden (Smith).”

Bortolini’s appearance on The Fan Morning Show offered fans a glimpse into the Colts’ locker room culture and the mindset driving their success this season.

With seven wins under their belt, the team is hungry for more—both on and off the field.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
20 Items
Sports

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

2024 LSU Archive
9 Items
Sports

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Tennessee Titans v Las Vegas Raiders
23 Items
Sports

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Sports

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports

Colts Notebook: Josh Downs Returns To Practice

30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

More Trending
US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts
6 Items
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

5 Things Learned: Jonathan Taylor, Colts Steamroll Titans

Purdue v Houston
Sports  |  James Adams

Purdue Head Coach Matt Painter Talks 2025 Season

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 All-Time Greatest Baseball Players

3 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close