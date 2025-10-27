Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Colts’ Tanor Bortolini Talks Titans Win, Blocking For Stars, And The O-Line’s Biggest Eater

Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Tanor Bortolini joined The Fan Morning Show on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan to share insights on the team’s recent victory over the Tennessee Titans and reflect on the season so far.

Fresh off the team’s seventh win, Bortolini opened up about the game, his role on the offensive line, and the camaraderie that fuels the Colts’ success.

Bortolini expressed excitement about the team’s performance, highlighting the importance of the win in maintaining momentum as the season progresses.

“It’s always great to get a win, especially against a division rival like the Titans,” he said. “The energy in the locker room is electric right now.”

A key topic of discussion was Bortolini’s experience blocking for star running back Jonathan Taylor and quarterback Daniel Jones.

He praised Taylor’s explosive running style and Jones’ composure under pressure, emphasizing the trust and communication required to protect them effectively.

“Blocking for guys like JT and DJ is a privilege. They make our job easier with their talent and vision,” Bortolini noted.

The conversation also took a lighter turn as Bortolini revealed some fun tidbits about the offensive line’s dynamics.

When asked who has the biggest appetite on the line, he laughed and said:

“Let’s just say we keep the team chef very busy. It’s a close competition, but I might have to give it to Braden (Smith).”

Bortolini’s appearance on The Fan Morning Show offered fans a glimpse into the Colts’ locker room culture and the mindset driving their success this season.

With seven wins under their belt, the team is hungry for more—both on and off the field.