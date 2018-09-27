Colts Notebook: Anthony Castonzo Practices Thursday

Joe Robbins | Getty Images
INDIANAPOLIS – Thursday brought the return of the Colts’ veteran left tackle to practice.
Besides Castonzo returning, the Colts had a pretty good day of health at Thursday’s practice, compared to the 9 guys who sat out on Wednesday.
Here are some injury notes from the Colts’ second practice of the week:
- We did see Anthony Castonzo return to practice on Thursday, which is his first participation since re-tweaking his hamstring back on Wednesday, Sept. 12. With Casotnzo still listed at ‘week-to-week’, it’s hard to expect him to be ready for this Sunday. Remember this quote from Castonzo on Wednesday: “I’m doing everything I can to get back, and stay back,” Castonzo said in stressing the need to make sure he is truly ready to go after already suffering two setbacks with this nagging hamstring injury. One would think that Castonzo is going to need to have to have several practices of work, after all the missed time in August/September, before he can play his first game of 2018, preseason or regular season.
- With Castonzo likely out, and Joe Haeg (left ankle) also labeled at week-to-week, look for the Colts to go with Le’Raven Clark at left tackle and Denzelle Good at right tackle. That will be the first time they’ve ever used that tackle combination to start a game.
- Thursday was the second consecutive day of limited practicing for Marlon Mack. That is good news for him returning in Week Four. Things are pointing in that direction. The Colts only have 2 other running backs on the 53-man roster (Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines). To play in a game, you need 3 running backs ready to go.
- If Mack is good to go on Sunday, here is a look at how those three running backs played when they all were active in Week 2: Wilkins: 24-of-61 snaps, 10 carries for 61 yards, 2 catches for 3 yards; Hines: 24-of-61 snaps, 4 carries for 7 yards, 1 catch for -2 yards; Mack (starter): 18-of-61 snaps, 10 carries for 34 yards, 1 catch for 2 yards.
- Denico Autry has now practiced two straight days after missing games against the Washington Football Team and Eagles. The starting defensive tackle was a big favorite of defensive coordinator’s Matt Eberflus during camp and the preseason. If Autry is good to go this week, and he was a full participant on Thursday, that would likely push Margus Hunt back to defensive end. Hunt has been needed in the interior with Autry and Hassan Ridgeway out. Ridgeway (calf) remains out.
- Veteran defensive tackle Al Woods (quadricep) did not practice on Thursday after participating on Wednesday.
- Eric Ebron, Clayton Geathers and Malik Hooker were all back to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session. Ebron’s return is key because Jack Doyle (hip) is not expected back soon.
- While the Colts had 8 guys miss Wednesday’s practice due to injury, and 4 on Thursday, the Texans haven’t had a single guy miss practice due to injury this week
THURSDAY’S INJURY REPORT
DNP: TE-Jack Doyle (hip), OT-Joe Haeg (left ankle), DT-Hassan Ridgeway (calf), CB-Quincy Wilson (concussion), DT-Al Woods (quadricep)
–Bowen’s Analysis: Woods was a new name on the injury report Thursday. Besides Woods, I would rule the other 4 games on this list as OUT for Week 4.
LIMITED: OT-Anthony Castonzo (hamstring), S-Malik Hooker (hip/groin), RB-Marlon Mack (foot/hamstring), LB-Anthony Walker (groin)
–Bowen’s Analysis: Hooker and Walker are key defensive starters. Hooker didn’t practice Wednesday. Walker was full on Wednesday.
FULL: DL-Denico Autry (ankle), DE-Tarell Basham (personal), TE-Eric Ebron (shoulder/knee), S-Clayton Geathers (safety), QB-Andrew Luck (groin)
–Bowen’s Analysis: Luck is a new addition to the injury report as he’s getting treatment for a groin injury. Luck has been a full participant in practice this week.
