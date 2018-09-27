Colts Notebook: Anthony Castonzo Practices Thursday

We did see Anthony Castonzo return to practice on Thursday, which is his first participation since re-tweaking his hamstring back on Wednesday, Sept. 12. With Casotnzo still listed at ‘week-to-week’, it’s hard to expect him to be ready for this Sunday. Remember this quote from Castonzo on Wednesday: “I’m doing everything I can to get back, and stay back,” Castonzo said in stressing the need to make sure he is truly ready to go after already suffering two setbacks with this nagging hamstring injury. One would think that Castonzo is going to need to have to have several practices of work, after all the missed time in August/September, before he can play his first game of 2018, preseason or regular season.