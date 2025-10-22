Pacers GM Chad Buchanan On Start of 2025 Season

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

The Indiana Pacers are gearing up for the start of their 2025 season.

There are a lot of questions surrounding this group heading into the year. How will they look without superstar Tyrese Haliburton as he continues to heal from the Achilles injury suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals? How will the team replace Myles Turner, who left in free agency for Milwaukee? Will guys like Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith and other be able to carry the load and keep the team competitive, or will this be a down year?

During the Wednesday edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan to help preview the 2025 season! Listen to that conversation down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!