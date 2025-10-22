Listen Live
Sports

Pacers GM Chad Buchanan On Start of 2025 Season

Published on October 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

San Antonio Spurs v Indiana Pacers
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

The Indiana Pacers are gearing up for the start of their 2025 season.  

There are a lot of questions surrounding this group heading into the year. How will they look without superstar Tyrese Haliburton as he continues to heal from the Achilles injury suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals? How will the team replace Myles Turner, who left in free agency for Milwaukee? Will guys like Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith and other be able to carry the load and keep the team competitive, or will this be a down year? 

During the Wednesday edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan to help preview the 2025 season! Listen to that conversation down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Sports

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Chargers
6 Items
Sports

5 Things Learned: Colts Offense Flawless In Win Over Chargers

Mississippi State v Florida
8 Items
Sports

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

Tennessee Titans v Las Vegas Raiders
23 Items
Sports

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

More Trending
NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 All-Time Greatest Baseball Players

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Female College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close