Listen Live
Pacers Coverage

Rick Carlisle Talks Aaron Nesmith’s Extension, Kam Jones Inciden..

Rick Carlisle Talks Aaron Nesmith’s Extension, Kam Jones Incident, And Pacers Season Outlook

“He’s a guy any team in the league would love to have,” Carlisle said, emphasizing how Nesmith’s development has made the Pacers a more attractive destination for players.

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 NBA Finals - Game Seven
Source: Matthew Stockman / Getty

Rick Carlisle Talks Aaron Nesmith’s Extension, Cam Jones Incident, And Pacers Season Outlook

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle made his much-anticipated return to the weekly Tuesday segment on The Fan Morning Show with 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan.

The discussion began with Carlisle addressing the recent two-year extension for Aaron Nesmith. Carlisle praised Nesmith’s growth, calling him a “proven starter” and highlighting his versatility and shooting ability.

“He’s a guy any team in the league would love to have,” Carlisle said, emphasizing how Nesmith’s development has made the Pacers a more attractive destination for players.

The conversation then shifted to the team’s depth at point guard, with Carlisle acknowledging the challenges posed by injuries to key players like TJ McConnell and rookie Kam Jones.

Addressing Jones’ recent arrest, Carlisle described the situation as overblown, stating it would likely result in a speeding ticket.

He also expressed confidence in Jones’ character and potential.

Carlisle spoke highly of rookie guard Taelon Peter, praising his toughness, shooting ability, and adaptability as he takes on new roles.

The coach also discussed the “by committee” approach the team will adopt at several positions, including center, as they work to find the best fit for each player.

Other topics included the Starting 5 Netflix documentary featuring Tyrese Haliburton, the possibility of raising an Eastern Conference Finals banner, and Carlisle’s experience attending his daughter’s sorority formal.

He humorously admitted he’s more of a “formal guy” than a partygoer.

With the season opener against the Thunder just days away, Carlisle’s candid and thoughtful insights set the tone for what promises to be an exciting season for Pacers fans.

Tune in every Tuesday at 8AM to The Fan Morning Show for more from the coach! Listen to today’s full interview below.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Sports

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Chargers
6 Items
Sports

5 Things Learned: Colts Offense Flawless In Win Over Chargers

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Mississippi State v Florida
8 Items
Sports

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

More Trending
US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Notebook: Riley Leonard Promoted To Backup Quarterback

Tennessee Titans v Las Vegas Raiders
23 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 All-Time Greatest Baseball Players

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close