Rick Carlisle Talks Aaron Nesmith’s Extension, Kam Jones Incident, And Pacers Season Outlook

Rick Carlisle Talks Aaron Nesmith’s Extension, Cam Jones Incident, And Pacers Season Outlook

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle made his much-anticipated return to the weekly Tuesday segment on The Fan Morning Show with 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan.

The discussion began with Carlisle addressing the recent two-year extension for Aaron Nesmith. Carlisle praised Nesmith’s growth, calling him a “proven starter” and highlighting his versatility and shooting ability.

“He’s a guy any team in the league would love to have,” Carlisle said, emphasizing how Nesmith’s development has made the Pacers a more attractive destination for players.

The conversation then shifted to the team’s depth at point guard, with Carlisle acknowledging the challenges posed by injuries to key players like TJ McConnell and rookie Kam Jones.

Addressing Jones’ recent arrest, Carlisle described the situation as overblown, stating it would likely result in a speeding ticket.

He also expressed confidence in Jones’ character and potential.

Carlisle spoke highly of rookie guard Taelon Peter, praising his toughness, shooting ability, and adaptability as he takes on new roles.

The coach also discussed the “by committee” approach the team will adopt at several positions, including center, as they work to find the best fit for each player.

Other topics included the Starting 5 Netflix documentary featuring Tyrese Haliburton, the possibility of raising an Eastern Conference Finals banner, and Carlisle’s experience attending his daughter’s sorority formal.

He humorously admitted he’s more of a “formal guy” than a partygoer.

With the season opener against the Thunder just days away, Carlisle’s candid and thoughtful insights set the tone for what promises to be an exciting season for Pacers fans.

Tune in every Tuesday at 8AM to The Fan Morning Show for more from the coach! Listen to today’s full interview below.