Indiana Pacers Rookie Kam Jones Arrested Monday

Published on October 20, 2025

Kam Jones
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers rookie guard Kam Jones was arrested Monday morning.

Indiana State Police say they tried to pull Jones over around 10 a.m. because he was driving recklessly on I-65 in Indianapolis. However, he refused to stop, but then his luck ran out when the case ended near the Fletcher Avenue exit near Fountain Square.

Jones was taken to the Marion County Jail and faces preliminary charges of reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.

Jones was a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft, and he was set to play for the Pacers G-League affiliate, the Noblesville Boom, but he is out with a back injury.

