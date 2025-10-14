Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Pacers Launch Audio Description Service For Visually Impaired Fans

This season, the Indiana Pacers are teaming up with the nonprofit MindsEye to launch a new service for fans who are blind or have low vision.

Through this partnership, live audio description will be available for 20 home games, making the game-day experience more accessible.

The program kicks off with the preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Fans with tickets can access a live feed where trained audio describers will detail all the visual elements of the event.

This includes everything from on-court action and player movements to the halftime show and even the antics of Boomer, the team’s mascot.

“Pacers games are all about energy, excitement and connection, and our fans deserve to feel part of that,” said Mel Raines, CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. “This partnership with MindsEye lets us bring the full game-day experience to blind and low-vision fans in a new way.”

MindsEye specializes in “translating vision to audio for those in the visually impaired community,” as described by a representative.

This service provides a rich layer of detail that goes beyond standard play-by-play commentary.

The program was tested last season with a pilot group that included fans like Marc Morris, who has lived with low vision since childhood.

“I can see the court and movement, but I couldn’t tell you which player had the ball or if it went in the hoop,” Morris shared. “Before the audio description, I didn’t really know what I was missing. It was like, wow — I didn’t even know all this stuff was going on around me.”

Lauren Carro, the senior director of guest experiences, emphasized the organization’s commitment to inclusion.

“I think our goal is to be as inclusive as possible for guests from all walks of life,” she said.

The initiative proved successful during its trial, with dozens of fans tuning into the descriptions during Pacers and Indiana Fever games.

Pacers Launch Audio Description Service For Visually Impaired Fans was originally published on wtlcfm.com