Listen Live
Sports

Pacers Launch Audio Description Service For Visually Impaired Fans

The Pacers are the first NBA team to implement in-arena audio descriptions

Published on October 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 NBA Finals - Game Six
Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Pacers Launch Audio Description Service For Visually Impaired Fans

This season, the Indiana Pacers are teaming up with the nonprofit MindsEye to launch a new service for fans who are blind or have low vision.

Through this partnership, live audio description will be available for 20 home games, making the game-day experience more accessible.

The program kicks off with the preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Fans with tickets can access a live feed where trained audio describers will detail all the visual elements of the event.

This includes everything from on-court action and player movements to the halftime show and even the antics of Boomer, the team’s mascot.

“Pacers games are all about energy, excitement and connection, and our fans deserve to feel part of that,” said Mel Raines, CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. “This partnership with MindsEye lets us bring the full game-day experience to blind and low-vision fans in a new way.”

MindsEye specializes in “translating vision to audio for those in the visually impaired community,” as described by a representative.

This service provides a rich layer of detail that goes beyond standard play-by-play commentary.

The program was tested last season with a pilot group that included fans like Marc Morris, who has lived with low vision since childhood.

“I can see the court and movement, but I couldn’t tell you which player had the ball or if it went in the hoop,” Morris shared. “Before the audio description, I didn’t really know what I was missing. It was like, wow — I didn’t even know all this stuff was going on around me.”

Lauren Carro, the senior director of guest experiences, emphasized the organization’s commitment to inclusion.

“I think our goal is to be as inclusive as possible for guests from all walks of life,” she said.

The initiative proved successful during its trial, with dozens of fans tuning into the descriptions during Pacers and Indiana Fever games.

Pacers Launch Audio Description Service For Visually Impaired Fans  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Sports

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Chargers
6 Items
Sports

5 Things Learned: Colts Offense Flawless In Win Over Chargers

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Mississippi State v Florida
8 Items
Sports

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

Tennessee Titans v Las Vegas Raiders
23 Items
Sports

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

More Trending
NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Notebook: Josh Downs Returns To Practice

30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 All-Time Greatest Baseball Players

Purdue v Houston
Sports  |  James Adams

Purdue Head Coach Matt Painter Talks 2025 Season

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close