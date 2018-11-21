93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Listen Live

Colts Tied For Final Wild Card Playoff Spot Entering Week 12

Published on November 21, 2018

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Michael Hickey | Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS – From a record standpoint, the Colts (5-5) have a mark good enough to be in the 2018 playoffs right now.

But the tiebreakers are not currently in their favor, with 5 teams right now holding a 5-5 record for that final Wild Card spot.

As was stated last week, the division remains difficult with Houston’s (7-3) very favorable schedule waiting in the final six weeks.

So, let’s focus on the Wild Card, with the Chargers (7-3) in a position to claim the first Wild Card.

But what about the fight for the 6th seed?

Here are the remaining schedules for the handful of 5-5 teams:

Ravens: Raiders (2-8), at Falcons (4-6), at Chiefs (9-1), Bucs (3-7), at Chargers (7-3), Browns (3-6-1)

-This is a very tough road slate of games for a team currently dealing with an injury at quarterback to Joe Flacco. Baltimore has the early tiebreaker over these other teams based off their 5-3 mark in the conference.

Dolphins: at Colts (5-5), Bills (3-7), Pats (7-3), at Vikings (5-4-1), Jags (3-7), at Bills (3-7)                   

-Some road blocks are there for the Dolphins coming out of their bye week. Miami is a head scratcher to see just how they’ve even been a .500 team through 10 games.

Bengals: Browns (3-6-1), Broncos (4-6), at Chargers (7-3), Raiders (2-8), at Browns (3-6-1), at Steelers (7-3)

-The Bengals hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Colts and have a favorable slate to close out the year. The A.J. Green injury watch could end this weekend. Would Pittsburgh be resting guys in Week 17?

Colts: Dolphins (5-5), at Jaguars (3-7), at Texans (7-3), Cowboys (5-5), Giants (3-7), at Titans (5-5)

-Three divisional road games, and another big one this Sunday loom for the streaking Colts.

Titans: at Texans (7-3), Jets (3-7), Jaguars (3-7), at Giants (3-7), Washington Football Team (6-4), Colts (7-3)

-After Monday night with the Texans, the Titans have 4 very winnable games especially when you factor in the injury to Alex Smith.

Tiebreaker Notes

-Conference record is the first tiebreaker under this 5-team scenario.

Go play with the ESPN Playoff Machine, if you’re bored.

 

Current AFC Playoff Picture

1. Chiefs (9-2)

2. Steelers (7-2-1)

3. Patriots (7-3)

4. Texans (7-3)

5. Chargers (7-3)

6. Ravens (5-5)

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close