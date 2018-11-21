Colts Tied For Final Wild Card Playoff Spot Entering Week 12

Michael Hickey | Getty Images
INDIANAPOLIS – From a record standpoint, the Colts (5-5) have a mark good enough to be in the 2018 playoffs right now.
But the tiebreakers are not currently in their favor, with 5 teams right now holding a 5-5 record for that final Wild Card spot.
As was stated last week, the division remains difficult with Houston’s (7-3) very favorable schedule waiting in the final six weeks.
So, let’s focus on the Wild Card, with the Chargers (7-3) in a position to claim the first Wild Card.
But what about the fight for the 6th seed?
Here are the remaining schedules for the handful of 5-5 teams:
–Ravens: Raiders (2-8), at Falcons (4-6), at Chiefs (9-1), Bucs (3-7), at Chargers (7-3), Browns (3-6-1)
-This is a very tough road slate of games for a team currently dealing with an injury at quarterback to Joe Flacco. Baltimore has the early tiebreaker over these other teams based off their 5-3 mark in the conference.
–Dolphins: at Colts (5-5), Bills (3-7), Pats (7-3), at Vikings (5-4-1), Jags (3-7), at Bills (3-7)
-Some road blocks are there for the Dolphins coming out of their bye week. Miami is a head scratcher to see just how they’ve even been a .500 team through 10 games.
–Bengals: Browns (3-6-1), Broncos (4-6), at Chargers (7-3), Raiders (2-8), at Browns (3-6-1), at Steelers (7-3)
-The Bengals hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Colts and have a favorable slate to close out the year. The A.J. Green injury watch could end this weekend. Would Pittsburgh be resting guys in Week 17?
–Colts: Dolphins (5-5), at Jaguars (3-7), at Texans (7-3), Cowboys (5-5), Giants (3-7), at Titans (5-5)
-Three divisional road games, and another big one this Sunday loom for the streaking Colts.
–Titans: at Texans (7-3), Jets (3-7), Jaguars (3-7), at Giants (3-7), Washington Football Team (6-4), Colts (7-3)
-After Monday night with the Texans, the Titans have 4 very winnable games especially when you factor in the injury to Alex Smith.
Tiebreaker Notes
-Conference record is the first tiebreaker under this 5-team scenario.
–Go play with the ESPN Playoff Machine, if you’re bored.
Current AFC Playoff Picture
1. Chiefs (9-2)
2. Steelers (7-2-1)
3. Patriots (7-3)
4. Texans (7-3)
5. Chargers (7-3)
6. Ravens (5-5)
