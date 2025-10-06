The Colts Continue To Dominate Bad Teams

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Through the first 5 weeks of the NFL season, the Colts have done what is needed against lesser competition.

Out of the five games played, three have been against the Dolphins, Titans, and Raiders, all of whom are currently 1-4. It won’t be surprising to see any one of those teams picking high in the 2026 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, the two games that could be considered an actual contest were against the Broncos and the Rams, both sitting at 3-2. The Colts split those games, stealing a win from the Broncos and then letting one slip through their fingers against the Rams.

Indianapolis can’t help that it’s had a soft schedule so far. The only thing they can do is what they have done; dominate those lesser teams. For too many years, those types of teams would be the Colts kryptonite. How many times would we watch some lowly Titans or Jaguars squad roll into Lucas Oil and play the Colts in a game that was way tighter than it had any right being?

Now the Colts are taking care of business. They’re not playing with their food; they’re going right for the throat and wrapping these games up with time left in the 3rd quarter. That is exactly what a good team does when it plays bad teams. It’s no longer a question of whether the Colts are good or not; it’s a question of just how good they really are.

During the Monday edition of The Ride With JMV, John reacted to the Colts dominating win over the Raiders with Stephen Holder of ESPN. Listen to that conversation down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!