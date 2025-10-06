Listen Live
Local

Curt Cignetti Talks Preparation for Oregon

Indiana Hoosier Football Coach Curt Cignetti Talks Preparation for Oregon

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Curt Cignetti Presser 10-6-25
Indiana Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The 7th ranked Indiana Hoosier football team is getting ready to face 3rd ranked Oregon on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Indiana’s Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti says Oregon is “big, fast, athletic, and physical.”

“Coach (Dan) Lanning has done a tremendous job with recruiting, development, and retention,” said Cignetti at a Monday press conference.

Cignetti says while he is looking forward to the challenge, he is confident in his team.

“We have a veteran team. They’ve been around the block. Most of them have been in games like this before,” said Cignetti.

He also complimented his quarterback Fernando Mendoza who threw a touchdown pass to Elijah Sarratt to help them beat Iowa.

“I just want Fernando, like the rest of the guys on the team, to relax and play their game. We’re just going to go out there and play our game and play it well,” said Cignetti.

He says preparation always needs to remain the same no matter the opponent.

“I say it all the time; you prepare for them all the same. Otherwise you’d be doing a disservice to your team if you’re all in one game and not all in on another. From that standpoint, it’s pretty much the same,” said Cignetti.

Both Indiana and Oregon are 5-0. Kickoff is Saturday afternoon at 3:30 pm EST.

Indiana Hoosier Football Coach Curt Cignetti Talks Preparation for Oregon  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Southern Indiana v Duke
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
6 Items
Colts Coverage

5 Things Learned: Colts Dismantle Raiders

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts
Sports

Colts Cornerback Xavien Howard Retires From NFL

More Trending
Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Knee Injury Ends Season For Colts Kicker Spencer Shrader

Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Notebook: Alec Pierce Returns To Practice

Indiana v Notre Dame - Playoff First Round
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Brady Quinn Replaces Mark Sanchez for Colts vs. Raiders Broadcast After Trouble In Indy

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
5 Items
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Hits And Misses: Daniel Jones Helps Set Colts Record

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Missouri State v USC
4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close