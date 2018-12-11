Colts Playoff Chances Improve With Key Win In Houston

INDIANAPOLIS – What a difference a week makes for the Indianapolis Colts (7-6).

A huge win in Houston on Sunday, along with some key losses from other AFC contenders, has the Colts back on the cusp of the playoff picture.

With Sunday’s win, the Colts’ playoff chances are back in the 25{ecc5326ef4d1ddb251ed873dd03eab33c1fe7660382f076b5d9818e6386e4b27} range, according to various analytics sites.

The win over the Texans (9-4) also kept Houston from clinching the division just yet, something they should do though in the final three weeks of the season with these games: at Jets, at Eagles and Jaguars.

But the Wild Card hopes for the Colts did improve in Week 14, so here’s a closer look at those chances.

Here are the remaining schedules for teams in the Wild Card hunt for the 6th seed:

–Ravens (7-6): Bucs (5-8), at Chargers (10-3), Browns (5-7-1)

-For the Colts to climb above the Ravens, they will need one more loss from Baltimore. Why? Because the Ravens are 6-4 in the conference and the Colts are just 6-5, which is a key tiebreaker in settling things. Also, do not forget about the Steelers (7-5-1) possibly falling into the Wild Card mix, as their schedule toughens up with the Saints and Patriots in the next two weeks. In short, if the Colts win out, they will need just Baltimore or Pittsburgh to lose one game down the stretch to get in.

–Dolphins (7-6): at Vikings (6-5-1), Jags (4-9), at Bills (4-9)

-The Dolphins won a miracle on Sunday and are above the Colts because of conference record being used to decide a four-team tiebreaker of 7-6 squads.

–Colts (7-6): Cowboys (8-5), Giants (5-8), at Titans (7-6)

-The Colts earned a critical divisional/conference win in Week 14. The Colts’ three remaining opponents went 6-0 in the past two weeks.

–Titans (7-6): at Giants (5-8), Washington Football Team (6-7), Colts (7-6)

-In playing last Thursday, the Titans took care of business over the lowly Jaguars and are in a position to do some damage with the NFC East’s two bottom feeders next on the schedule.

–Broncos (6-7): Browns (5-7-1), at Raiders (3-10), Chargers (10-3)

-After winning three straight games, the Broncos suffered a crushing defeat to the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

Current AFC Playoff Picture

1. Chiefs (11-2)

2. Patriots (9-4)

3. Texans (9-4)

4. Steelers (7-5-1)

5. Chargers (10-3)

6. Ravens (7-6)