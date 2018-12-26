Week 17 Quick Look: Colts at Titans

Joe Robbins | Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS – Will the Titans be down 2 of their most important players in Sunday’s season finale?

That seems quite possible, with Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey injuring his knee last Saturday and going on injured reserve on Monday and dual-threat quarterback Marcus Mariota re-injuring this throwing elbow.

If Mariota can’t go in the season finale, it will be Blaine Gabbert under center for the Titans.

The Titans signed quarterback Austin Davis on Monday, an indication that Mariota’s ‘stinger’ will have him limited to some degree this week.

Gabbert closed out last week’s win for the Titans, including throwing an eventual game-winning touchdown in the comeback victory over the Washington Football Team.

The Colts saw Gabbert back in a dominant Week 11 victory by Indy. Gabbert came in for the injured Mariota at Lucas Oil Stadium and went 11-of-16 for 118 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT, as the Colts thrashed the Titans, 38-10, back in mid-November.

Since that game, the Titans have won 5 of 7, including 4 straight games to position themselves for this huge Week 17 contest.

Running back Derrick Henry has led the revival. Over the last 3 weeks, Derrick Henry has 492 rushing yards on 71 carries (6.93 YPC). Henry has 167 more rushing yards than anyone else in the NFL in the last 3 games.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Titans continue to be a stingy scoring defense.

They rank 2nd in scoring defense (18.0 PPG allowed) and 2nd in red-zone play defensively.

But the loss of Casey, who leads the team with 7.0 sacks, is significant.

The Colts have won 17 of their last 20 games over the Titans. Andrew Luck is a perfect 10-0 against the Titans, the best record in NFL history for one quarterback over another team.

Sunday’s winner between the Colts and Titans will make the playoffs. The loser will have their season end. The teams will have split their head-to-head matchups and the winner would be higher based off the better divisional mark this season (4-2 vs. 3-3).

2018 Record: 9-6, 2nd place in the AFC South.

Head Coach: Mike Vrabel, head coach (1st season as the head coach of the Titans, 9-6 overall in regular season).

2018 NFL Rankings: Offense – Overall, 26th (316.0); Rushing, 5th (128.8); Passing, 29th (187.3). Defense – Overall, 7th (326.5); Rushing, 14th (113.7); Passing, 6th (212.9).

2018 Leading Quarterback: Marcus Mariota (228-of-331 comp., 2,528 yards, 68.9 pct., 11 TDs, 8 INTs, 92.3 rating).

2018 Leading Running Back: Derrick Henry (199 carries, 966 yards, 12 TDs).

2018 Leading Receiver: Corey Davis (60 receptions, 843 yards, 4 TDs).

2018 Leading Sacker: Jurrell Casey (7.0).

2018 Turnover Breakdown: Plus/Minus 0 (tied for 17th in the NFL).

2018 NFL Draft Results: New head coach Mike Vrabel received a couple of key defensive pieces early in the draft. Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans came with pick No. 22. In the second round, Boston College edge rusher Harold Landry was the choice at No. 41 overall. Landy has 3.5 sacks in 14 games this season. Because of a variety of trades in recent years, the Titans didn’t have another 2018 draft selection until Round Five.

2017 Review: It was a weird 2017 campaign for the Titans. Marcus Mariota’s third NFL season saw the Titans make the playoffs and win a road Wild Card game. However, the season ended with Tennessee firing head coach Mike Mularkey. The Titans won 6 of 7 games in the middle of the season before holding on in the final quarter of the season for a Wild Card berth. After beating the Chiefs, 22-21, in the Wild Card round, the Titans fell to the Patriots, 35-14, marking the end of Mularkey’s tenure.

Last time in Playoffs: 2017 season. Lost to the New England Patriots, 35-14, in the AFC Divisional Round of the Playoffs.

Last time in Super Bowl: 1999. Lost to the St. Louis Rams, 23-16, in Super Bowl XXXIV.

Super Bowl Championships: None.

2018 Pro Bowl Selections: OT-Taylor Lewan, DT-Jurrell Casey, P-Brett Kern