Listen Live
Sports

JMV and Mark Patrick Reflect On The Life Of Nancy Leonard

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NBA Jerseys Photo Illustrations
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

The Indiana Pacers family have lost a major figure in their history. 

Nancy Leonard, the former Pacers assistant GM, wife of the legendary Slick Leonard, and the “First Lady of Indiana basketball”, passed away at the age of 93 on Tuesday, according to a statement by her family. Leonard is beloved in Indianapolis, not just because of her marriage to Slick, but also because of her famous 1977 telethon that saved the Pacers from financial ruin and helped keep the team in the Circle City.  

During the Wednesday edition of The Ride With JMV, John was joined by longtime Indianapolis radio personality Mark Patrick, and together they reflected on the life and legacy of Nancy Leonard. Listen to that conversation down below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
25 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
9 Items
Sports

Start’em, Sit’em Fantasy Football Week 3 – All Positions

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

More Trending
US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
6 Items
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

5 Things Learned: Colts Take Care Of Titans

Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Latest Colts Injury News For Week Three

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

Jake Paul v Mike Tyson - Weigh-Ins
30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

30 Photos Of Paul-Tyson Bombshell Ring Girl, Sydney Thomas

Southern Indiana v Duke
50 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

WWE - Wrestlepalooza
6 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Wrestlepalooza 2025: Results, Analysis, & Future Thoughts

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close