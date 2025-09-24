JMV and Mark Patrick Reflect On The Life Of Nancy Leonard

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

The Indiana Pacers family have lost a major figure in their history.

Nancy Leonard, the former Pacers assistant GM, wife of the legendary Slick Leonard, and the “First Lady of Indiana basketball”, passed away at the age of 93 on Tuesday, according to a statement by her family. Leonard is beloved in Indianapolis, not just because of her marriage to Slick, but also because of her famous 1977 telethon that saved the Pacers from financial ruin and helped keep the team in the Circle City.

During the Wednesday edition of The Ride With JMV, John was joined by longtime Indianapolis radio personality Mark Patrick, and together they reflected on the life and legacy of Nancy Leonard. Listen to that conversation down below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!