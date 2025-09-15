Listen Live
Reacting To The Colts 2-0 Start!

Published on September 15, 2025

NFL: SEP 14 Broncos at Colts
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts are 2-0 for the first time since 2009! 

The Colts achieved this with a miraculous win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, when kicker Spencer Shrader nailed his 2nd-chance at a game-winning field goal after his missed 60-yard attempt was nullified by a leverage penalty on the Broncos. The mistake by the Broncos bailed Colts head coach Shane Steichen out, after Steichen got extremely conservative at the end of regulation and settled for trotting his inexperienced kicker out to attempt a 60-yarder. Now, the Colts will set their sights on the 0-2 Tennessee Titans in their first divisional matchup of the year.  

During the Monday edition of The Ride With JMV, Stephen Holder of ESPN joined the show and he and John dove into the Colts win over the Broncos, and their 2-0 start to the season! Listen to that conversation in full down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!  

