ATLANTA, GA.—The Atlanta Dream took down the Indiana Fever in Game 1 of their first round playoff series Sunday afternoon 80-68 at Gateway Center Arena.



The Dream led by as many as 16 and were led by Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard. Both had 20 points.

Kelsey Mitchell had 27 points for Indiana to lead all scorers. Odyssey Sims was the only other Fever player with double figure scoring at 10 points.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7:30 pm. You can hear the game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

Fever Drop Game 1 to Atlanta 80-68 was originally published on wibc.com