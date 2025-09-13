Listen Live
Hoosiers Dominate Indiana State 73-0

Hoosiers Dominate Indiana State 73-0, Get Largest Shutout Since 1901

Published on September 12, 2025

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 12 Indiana State at Indiana
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.—The 22nd ranked Indiana Hoosier football team finished off non-conference play Friday night with a 73-0 throttling of the Indiana State Sycamores on Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium.

This is the largest shutout win for an IU football team since 1901.

Hoosier quarterback Fernando Mendoza completed 19 of 20 passes for 270 yards with five passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

His brother, Alberto Mendoza, played the whole second half and completed six of nine passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

For the first time in college football history, two brother QBs have both completed a touchdown pass in consecutive games.

Omar Cooper caught four touchdown passes to go along with 207 yards on 10 receptions. That ties an IU football record.

Indiana had 680 total yards to Indiana State’s 77.

The Hoosiers improve to 3-0 and will face #9 Illinois next Saturday in Bloomington at 7:30.

was originally published on wibc.com

