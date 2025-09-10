Can The Colts Repeat Their Week 1 Performance Against Denver?

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts kicked their 2025 season off in fantastic fashion, dominating the Miami Dolphins by the score of 33-8.

Miami could just be a bad team on the fast track to a reboot, but it was still one of the most complete games the Colts have played in some time. Offensively, they could do almost no wrong, while defensively they had Mike McDaniel and the Miami offense completely confused. So was this a one-off performance, or could we see an encore this Sunday?

The test will certainly be tougher offensively; the Denver defense made life difficult for rookie quarterback Cam Ward last Sunday, and they will look to do the same to Daniel Jones. The Broncos offense was not impressive in their win over the Titans, but with Sean Payton calling the shots, it’s not hard to believe that they will look much sharper agaisnt Indy.

