Looking Ahead To Week 2 With The Colts vs Broncos!

Published on September 9, 2025

Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts got a huge win in Week 1 of the NFL season! 

Now, they are getting set to take on the 1-0 Denver Broncos, who outlasted the Tennessee Titans in their season opener a week ago. The Broncos offense did not play a clean game of football, as 2nd-year quarterback Bo Nix committed multiple turnovers. However, the Denver defense flummoxed rookie quarterback Cam Ward in his first professional start, and the offense managed to do enough to get the season-opening victory. 

The Colts meanwhile cruised to an easy blowout victory in their Week 1 win over the Dolphins, but whether they can carry that level of efficiency over to Week 2 remains to be seen. During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic joined the show, and he and JMV broke down the matchup between the Colts and the Broncos, whether we will see another high-scoring effort from the Indy offense, or if the Denver defense will clamp down on Daniel Jones like they did Cam Ward. Listen to that conversation and more down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

