Herta to Cadillac F1 & Power to Andretti

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about Colton Herta officially leaving IndyCar to transition as a test driver for the new Cadillac F1 team, with Will Power replacing Herta. They also talk about the possibility of Herta returning for an Indy 500 one off, along with Marco Andretti.

In the second segment, they answer fan questions from X, about the future of Rinus VeeKay and WEC/IMSA updates.

To wrap up the first hour of the show, Kevin previews the second hour with dates for the 2026 schedule, Indy NXT, and the new video game.

To start the second hour of the show, they talk about the new race in Markham for 2026 and if there will be a break in the schedule due to the World Cup. They later talk about Chip Ganassi Racing and the future of Scott Dixon. They later talk about a possible contract clause for David Malukas.

In the penultimate segment, they talk answer more fan questions, with why there was two different tire compounds for Nashville. They later talk about Juncos Hollinger Racing rejoining Indy NXT for 2026 and other potential lineups. They also talk about the potential future races in Mexico City and Washington D.C.

In the final segment, Kevin talks about an article on the realistic obstacles of the Arkham, and the future of Honda.