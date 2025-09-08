Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INTERVIEW: Kenny Moore II Reflects on Colts’ Dominant Win and Emotional Tribute to Jim Irsay

Fresh off the Colts’ commanding 33-8 victory over the Miami Dolphins, cornerback Kenny Moore II joined The Fan Morning Show to share insights into the game and the team’s emotional tribute to the late Jim Irsay.

Moore’s standout moment came with a strip sack on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, a play he credited to relentless practice drills and staying aggressive.

“We work the turnover drill a lot in practice,” Moore explained. “Sometimes good things happen, and I had the ball roll my way.”

The veteran cornerback praised defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s versatile scheme, which allows players to make game-changing plays from any position.

He highlighted rookie Laiatu Latu’s interception as a prime example of the defense’s adaptability, joking about their post-game debate over who played the better role—Latu as a defensive back or Moore as a defensive end.

Moore also described Anarumo as “passionate and intentional,” emphasizing the coach’s attention to detail and ability to elevate the defense’s performance.

“He’s not going to walk by a mistake,” Moore said, adding that Anarumo’s leadership has set a strong foundation for the team.

The emotional highlight of the day came in the locker room, where the team presented game balls to Jim Irsay’s daughters.

Moore reflected on the significance of the moment, saying, “We really felt his presence… having the roof open for him to look down and see the big plays and the happiness.” RELATED | Colts Honor Late Owner Jim Irsay with Ring of Honor Induction

Moore also touched on Tyler Warren’s impressive debut, calling the rookie’s performance “for real” and praising his accountability and impact on the offense.

He expressed pride in the team’s overall effort, noting that everything seemed to click on both sides of the ball.

As for his typical Monday routine, Moore shared that recovery and self-assessment are key.

“It’s a lot of cleaning up,” he said, emphasizing the importance of preparing for the next challenge.

With a strong start to the season and a win dedicated to Jim Irsay, Moore and the Colts are focused on building momentum as they head into Week 2 against Denver.