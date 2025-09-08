Listen Live
Indiana Corn Maze Pays Tribute to Colts Owner Jim Irsay

Published on September 8, 2025

Jim Irsay | Farm Aid 2022 Source: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / Getty

Fall in Indiana just got even more exciting for Colts fans. Lark Ranch has teamed up with Precision Mazes to create a larger-than-life Colts-themed corn maze honoring Jim Irsay—a tribute as unique as the man himself.

A Colts Tribute You Can Walk Through

The massive design isn’t just about twisting turns and dead ends. From above, the maze forms an intricate tribute to Colts owner Jim Irsay, celebrating his decades-long leadership and love for Indianapolis. Fans can now literally walk through a piece of Colts history, making this maze more than just a fall attraction—it’s a love letter to Indy and its football culture.

For the Boss”

The Colts are calling this one “For the Boss”—a nickname many use for Irsay. It’s more than fitting, since the maze represents both his role as team leader and his lasting bond with Colts fans. By naming the maze after him, the Colts and Lark Ranch are giving fans a new way to celebrate “the boss” who has helped shape so many unforgettable seasons in Indianapolis.

Built by Hoosiers, For Hoosiers

  • Lark Ranch, a family-owned favorite in Loogootee, is already known for being one of Indiana’s best fall destinations.
  • Precision Mazes brought their design expertise to make this tribute one of the most detailed mazes in the state.

Together, they’ve created a fall experience that blends Indiana’s farming roots with its football pride.

Plan Your Visit

