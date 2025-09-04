JMV Makes His NFL Week 1 Spreadability Picks!
The 2025 NFL Season has finally arrived!
It kicks off on Thursday night with an NFC East rivalry matchup between the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys! For the Indianapolis Colts, their season begins on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins! The week concludes with a Monday night showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears!
Check out JMV’s and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 1 of the NFL season!
|Thursday
|JMV
|Brent
|Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles
|DAL +8.5
|DAL +8.5
|Friday
|JMV
|Brent
|Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers
|LA +3.5
|LA +3.5
|Sunday
|JMV
|Brent
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons
|ATL +1.5
|TB –1.5
|Cincinati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns
|CIN –5.5
|CIN –5.5
|Miami Dolphins @ Indianapolis Colts
|IND –1.5
|IND –1.5
|Carolina Panthers @ Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAX –3.5
|JAX –3.5
|Las Vegas Raiders @ New England Patriots
|NE –2.5
|NE –2.5
|Arizona Cardinals @ New Orleans Saints
|AZ –6.5
|AZ –6.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Jets
|NYJ +2.5
|PIT –2.5
|New York Giants @ Washington Commanders
|WAS –6.5
|NYG +6.5
|Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos
|TEN +8.5
|DEN –8.5
|San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks
|SEA +2.5
|SEA +2.5
|Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers
|GB –2.5
|GB –2.5
|Houston Texans @ Los Angeles Rams
|LA –3.5
|LA –3.5
|Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills
|BUF +1.5
|BAL –1.5
|Monday
|JMV
|Brent
|Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears
|MIN –1.5
|CHI +1.5
Listen to JMV and Brent’s picks down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!
