JMV Makes His NFL Week 1 Spreadability Picks!

Published on September 4, 2025

Pittsburgh Steelers v Carolina Panthers - NFL Preseason 2025
The 2025 NFL Season has finally arrived! 

It kicks off on Thursday night with an NFC East rivalry matchup between the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys! For the Indianapolis Colts, their season begins on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins! The week concludes with a Monday night showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears! 

Check out JMV’s and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 1 of the NFL season!

Thursday  JMV Brent 
Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles DAL +8.5 DAL +8.5 
Friday JMV Brent 
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers LA +3.5 LA +3.5 
Sunday  JMV Brent 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons ATL +1.5 TB –1.5  
Cincinati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns CIN –5.5 CIN –5.5 
Miami Dolphins @ Indianapolis Colts IND –1.5 IND –1.5 
Carolina Panthers @ Jacksonville Jaguars JAX –3.5 JAX –3.5 
Las Vegas Raiders @ New England Patriots NE –2.5 NE –2.5 
Arizona Cardinals @ New Orleans Saints AZ –6.5 AZ –6.5 
Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Jets NYJ +2.5 PIT –2.5 
New York Giants @ Washington Commanders WAS –6.5 NYG +6.5 
Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos TEN +8.5 DEN –8.5  
San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks SEA +2.5 SEA +2.5 
Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers GB –2.5 GB –2.5 
Houston Texans @ Los Angeles Rams LA –3.5 LA –3.5 
Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills BUF +1.5 BAL –1.5 
Monday JMV Brent 
Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears MIN –1.5 CHI +1.5 

Listen to JMV and Brent’s picks down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!

