A Champion Crowned & Dominoes Fall in Nashville

Source: Michael L. Levitt / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about Team Penske officially announcing that Will Power will not return to the organization in 2026. They also talk about Rinus VeeKay not returning to Dale Coyne Racing in 2026, along with the rumors of Colton Herta making the transition to F2. They later talk about the rumors of Josef Newgarden retiring.

In the second segment, they talk more about what the best options could be for Will Power and Rinus VeeKay. They also talk about the rumors of Dennis Hauger and Romain Grosjean possibly being in contention for Dale Coyne Racing in 2026. They later talk the latest of what the lineups for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and Juncos Hollinger Racing and if there is a possible return for Linus Lundqvist.

To wrap up the first hour of the show, Kevin previews the second hour.

To start the second hour of the show, they talk about which drivers could land which seats, even for Caio Collett, Juri Vips, Toby Sowery, and Hunter McElrea. They also talk about the latest for Prema Racing, Honda, and the 2026 schedule regarding a new location for the Toronto race in Markham and for Washington D.C. They later talk about how the season has done in terms of TV viewership numbers.

In the penultimate segment, they talk about the term vice champion in IndyCar. They later answer fan questions on X, talking about upcoming testing, Rinus VeeKay possibly moving to Foyt. They also talk about how Team Penske doesn’t do goodbye seasons. They then talk about who is the best driver to challenge Alex Palou for the championship in 2026.

In the final segment, Kevin recaps the season finale from Nashville, with epic battles from Pato O’Ward and Alex Palou, along with Scott McLaughlin and Kyffin Simpson. Kevin later talks about Conor Daly having an incredible drive. Kevin also talks about recapping his first season with FOX Sports.