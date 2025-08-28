Colts And College Football Preview
Football is finally back.
This Saturday, the Indiana Hoosiers begin their football season with a matchup against Old Dominion, while the Purdue Boilermakers face off against Ball State. Sunday, 6th-ranked Notre Dame takes on #10 Miami in a season-opening rivalry showdown; one week later, the Indianapolis Colts will also face a team from South Beach, as the Miami Dolphins come to town in Week 1 of the NFL season!
During the Thursday edition of The Ride With JMV, John was out at Syd’s Fine Foods & Spirits in Noblesville, where he talked to former Colts tight end and current Colts radio analyst Charles Arbuckle, as well as with longtime Colts writer Mike Chappell of FOX59 and CBS4. During their conversations, they discussed the start of the Colts season, the quarterback situation, as well as the Washington Post article on the late Colts owner Jim Irsay.
Listen to those conversations down and more down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!
-
20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League
-
The Top 50 Girl Fantasy Football Team Names
-
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025
-
Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025
-
Ranking The NFL's Richest Owners From Top To Bottom
-
Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025
-
Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
-
Final Colts 53-Man Roster Projection