Colts And College Football Preview

Football is finally back.

This Saturday, the Indiana Hoosiers begin their football season with a matchup against Old Dominion, while the Purdue Boilermakers face off against Ball State. Sunday, 6th-ranked Notre Dame takes on #10 Miami in a season-opening rivalry showdown; one week later, the Indianapolis Colts will also face a team from South Beach, as the Miami Dolphins come to town in Week 1 of the NFL season!

During the Thursday edition of The Ride With JMV, John was out at Syd’s Fine Foods & Spirits in Noblesville, where he talked to former Colts tight end and current Colts radio analyst Charles Arbuckle, as well as with longtime Colts writer Mike Chappell of FOX59 and CBS4. During their conversations, they discussed the start of the Colts season, the quarterback situation, as well as the Washington Post article on the late Colts owner Jim Irsay.

