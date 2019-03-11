Potential Free Agent Possibilities For The Colts

Joe Robbins | Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS – We know the needs that have been laid out by the Colts this offseason.

Bolstering the pass rush is atop the list.

Finding help for T.Y. Hilton isn’t far behind.

And Chris Ballard has been vocal about the need in the defensive backfield.

Free agency beginning on Wednesday and the draft that will follow at the end of next month could offer some possible answers for the Colts to improve their roster.

Since the Colts have made their significant play at receiver with Devin Funchess, the list below will concentrate on the defensive side of the ball.

Focusing on the Colts’ three biggest defensive needs this offseason, here’s a look at some free agent possibilities at those spots:

Pass Rush :

-Preston Smith Washington Football Team): In 4 NFL seasons, this former second-round pick has yet to miss a game. Smith has 24.5 career sacks, but the question for his fit with the Colts is if he can become a full-time defensive end in the 4-3, after playing as an outside linebacker in the 3-4 with Washington.

-Za’Darius Smith (Ravens): Smith had a very nice contract year with 8.5 sacks in just 8 games played. Smith has played all over the defensive front in Baltimore but only has 18.5 career sacks in 16 starts.

-Justin Houston (Chiefs): The Chiefs decided to release Houston a few weeks back. Why? Well, Houston makes a lot of money, has played more than 12 games in a season just once in the last four years and hasn’t had a double-digit sack season since 2014. But he had 9 sacks in 12 games last year, so a shorter-term deal is the likely route to go.

-Ezekiel Ansah (Lions): The former No. 5 overall pick turns 30 years old this spring and played in just 7 games last year. Ansah’s sack numbers the last four years: 14.5, 2.0, 12.0 and 4.0. That inconsistency might scare some, or intrigue others thinking he’s due for another big season.

-Benson Mayowa (Cardinals): Not a household name, Mayowa and the Colts had some mutual interest during last year’s offseason. Mayowa, 27, had 4.0 sacks in 15 games for the Cardinals last year.

Cornerback :

-Bashaud Breeland (Packers): Remember, the Breeland free agency tour last offseason? It included a trip to visit the Colts. Breeland, who is 5-11 and 195 pounds, started 5 games for the Packers last year. Would the Colts entertain this previous interest?

-Ronald Darby (Eagles): Darby is probably the top corner on the market this free agency, which is an indication of how weak of a position group this is in 2019. Darby is coming off a torn ACL.

-Darqueze Dennard (Bengals): The former 1st round pick, Dennard started just 19 games in 5 seasons with the Bengals. Is a new team what Dennard needs after a very underwhelming tenure in Cincinnati?

-Pierre Desir (Colts): We can’t forget about Desir, who could very well draw a pretty solid market in free agency. Desir might be the best fit for the Colts at a position they do have some younger options currently on the roster.

-Steven Nelson (Chiefs): A Chris Ballard connection, Nelson was a third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. Nelson started all 16 games for the Chiefs last year and had 4 interceptions.

Safety :

-Adrian Amos (Bears): At 6-0 and 214 pounds, Amos has more of a box-safety build to him as the Colts look for a complement to Malik Hooker.

-Tre Boston (Cardinals): There were some conflicting reports on Boston’s free agency visit to the Colts last year and the mutual interest. Boston eventually signed with the Cardinals, where he started 13 games, recording 3 interceptions.

-Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Washington Football Team): A mid-season trade to the Washington Football Team has Clinton-Dix now bound for free agency, with Washington handing out a massive bag of cash to Landon Collins. Does Clinton-Dix play close enough to the line of scrimmage to be a fit thought?

-Clayton Geathers (Colts)): As the corner and safety markets dry up, the Colts might be best served to bring back their own. Still, a re-signing of Geathers would not completely solve all the questions at safety.

-Earl Thomas (Seahawks): Probably the most accomplished player left on the free agent market, Thomas is going to be in high demand on a short-team deal. The Houston Texans have had rumored interest, after Tyrann Matheiu joined the Chiefs.