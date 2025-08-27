Dan Orlovsky Talks Colts QB Decision, More!

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts are once again pivoting to a new Week 1 starter in former New York Giant Daniel Jones.

It’ll be yet another name on an ever-growing list of different quarterbacks under center when the first week of the season rolls around for Indianapolis. Colts GM Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen clearly are hoping this roll of the dice will finally pay off; otherwise, their already warm seats could get unbearably hot.

During the Wednesday edition of The Ride With JMV, a former Colts starting QB, Dan Orlovsky, joined the show and gave his thoughts on the Colts quarterback decision, Chris Ballard’s comments to the media, the season outlook for Indianapolis and more!

