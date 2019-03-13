UPDATED: Which Free Agents Are Left For The Colts This Offseason?

Andy Lyons | Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS – With free agency moving along at a brisk Indy 500 pace, names are flying off the board.

The new league year nearly two weeks old and this list is dwindling fast.

Here’s an updated look at some of the top free agents remaining:

Running Back

Ameer Abdullah (25): Signing with Vikings

Jay Ajayi (25)

C.J. Anderson (28): Signing with Lions

Tevin Coleman (25): Signing with 49ers

Isaiah Crowell (26): Signing with Raiders

Mark Ingram (29): Signing with Ravens

Marshawn Lynch (32)

Ty Montgomery (26)

Latavius Murray (29): Signing with Saints

Adrian Peterson (34): Signing with Washington Football Team

Bilal Powell (30)

T.J. Yeldon (25)

Wide Receiver

Tavon Austin (29): Signing with Cowboys

Cole Beasley (29): Signing with Bills

John Brown (29): Signing with Browns

Randall Cobb (28): Signing with Cowboys

Michael Crabtree (31)

Phillip Dorsett (26): Signing with Patriots

Pierre Gracon (32)

Ryan Grant (28)

Chris Hogan (30)

Dontrelle Inman (30)

Cody Latimer (26)

Jordan Matthews (26): Signing with 49ers

Rishard Matthews (29)

Donte Moncrief (25): Signing with Steelers

Jordy Nelson (33): Retiring

Breshad Perriman (25): Signing with Buccaneers

Golden Tate (30): Signing with Giants

Mike Wallace (32)

Kevin White (26): Signing with Cardinals

Tyrell Williams (27): Signing with Raiders

Tight End

Jared Cook (31): Signing with Saints

Tyler Eifert (28): Signing with Bengals

Demetrius Harris (27): Signing with Browns

Jeff Heuerman (26): Signing with Broncos

Austin Seferian-Jenkins (26)

Levine Toilolo (27)

Offensive Line

Jeff Allen (29)

Jermon Bushrod (34)

A.J. Cann (27): Signing with Jaguars

D.J. Fluker (28): Signing with Seahawks

Nick Easton (26): Signing with Saints

Kendall Lamm (26): Signing with Browns

T.J. Lang (31): Retiring

Andy Levitre (32)

Matt Paradis (29): Signing with Panthers

Jeremy Parnell (32)

Roger Saffold (30): Signing with Titans

Josh Sitton (32):

Jared Veldheer (31)

Chance Warmack (27)

Daryl Williams (26): Signing with Panthers

Defensive Line

Ezekiel Ansah (29)

Allen Bailey (30)

Shaq Barrett (26): Signing with Buccaneers

Malcolm Brown (25): Signing with Saints

Christian Covington (25): Signing with Cowboys

Kony Ealy (27)

Markus Golden (28): Signing with Giants

Rodney Gunter (27)

Justin Houston (30): Signing with Colts

Bruce Irvin (31): Signing with Panthers

Timmy Jernigan (26)

Dion Jordan (29)

Corey Liuget (28)

Aaron Lynch (26): Signing with Bears

Clay Matthews (32): Signing with Rams

Benson Mayowa (27)

Pernell McPhee (30)

Alex Okafor (28): Signing with Chiefs

Nick Perry (29)

Darius Philon (25): Signing with Cardinals

Shane Ray (25)

Danny Shelton (25)

Ndamukong Suh (32)

Muhammad Wilkerson (29)

Linebacker

Stephone Anthony (26)

Mark Barron (29): Signing with Steelers

Preston Brown (26): Signing with Bengals

Zach Brown (29):

Deone Bucannon (26): Signing with Buccaneers

Jamie Collins (29)

Kyle Emanuel (27)

Jordan Hicks (26): Signing with Cardinals

Gerald Hodges (28)

Mychal Kendricks (28): Signing with Seahawks

Brandon Marshall (29)

Hayes Pullard (27)

Jake Ryan (27): Signing with Jaguars

Manti Te’o (28)

K.J. Wright (29): Signing with Seahawks

Cornerback

Bashaud Breeland (27): Signing with Chiefs

Bryce Callahan (27): Signing with Broncos

Morris Claiborne (29)

Ronald Darby (25): Signing with Eagles

Pierre Desir (28): Signing with Colts

Darqueze Dennard (27): Signing with Bengals

E.J. Gaines (27): Signing with Bills

Rashaan Melvin (29): Signing with Lions

Steven Nelson (25): Signing with Steelers

Bradley Roby (26): Signing with Texans

Eric Rowe (26): Signing with Dolphins

Jason Verrett (27): Signing with 49ers

P.J. Williams (25)

Safety

Antoine Bethea (34): Signing with Giants

Eric Berry (30)

Tre Boston (26)

Kentrell Brice (24): Signing with Buccaneers

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (26): Signing with Bears

Johnathan Cyprien (29)

Clayton Geathers (26): Signing with Colts

George Iloka (29)

Mike Mitchell (31)

Glover Quin (33)

Adrian Phillips (27): Signing with Chargers

Andrew Sendejo (31): Signing with Eagles

Darian Stewart (30)

Earl Thomas (29): Signing with Ravens

Jimmie Ward (27): Signing with the 49ers