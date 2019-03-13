93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
UPDATED: Which Free Agents Are Left For The Colts This Offseason?

Published on March 13, 2019

Andy Lyons | Getty Images

INDIANAPOLISWith free agency moving along at a brisk Indy 500 pace, names are flying off the board.

 

The new league year nearly two weeks old and this list is dwindling fast.

 

Here’s an updated look at some of the top free agents remaining:

 

Running Back

 

Ameer Abdullah (25): Signing with Vikings

 

Jay Ajayi (25)

 

C.J. Anderson (28): Signing with Lions

 

Tevin Coleman (25): Signing with 49ers

 

Isaiah Crowell (26): Signing with Raiders

 

Mark Ingram (29): Signing with Ravens

 

Marshawn Lynch (32)

 

Ty Montgomery (26)

 

Latavius Murray (29): Signing with Saints

 

Adrian Peterson (34): Signing with Washington Football Team

 

Bilal Powell (30)

 

T.J. Yeldon (25)

 

Wide Receiver

 

Tavon Austin (29): Signing with Cowboys

 

Cole Beasley (29): Signing with Bills

 

John Brown (29): Signing with Browns

 

Randall Cobb (28): Signing with Cowboys

 

Michael Crabtree (31)

 

Phillip Dorsett (26): Signing with Patriots

 

Pierre Gracon (32)

 

Ryan Grant (28)

 

Chris Hogan (30)

 

Dontrelle Inman (30)

 

Cody Latimer (26)

 

Jordan Matthews (26): Signing with 49ers

 

Rishard Matthews (29)

 

Donte Moncrief (25): Signing with Steelers

 

Jordy Nelson (33): Retiring

 

Breshad Perriman (25): Signing with Buccaneers 

 

Golden Tate (30): Signing with Giants

 

Mike Wallace (32)

 

Kevin White (26): Signing with Cardinals

 

Tyrell Williams (27): Signing with Raiders

 

Tight End

 

Jared Cook (31): Signing with Saints

 

Tyler Eifert (28): Signing with Bengals

 

Demetrius Harris (27): Signing with Browns

 

Jeff Heuerman (26): Signing with Broncos

 

Austin Seferian-Jenkins (26)

 

Levine Toilolo (27)

 

Offensive Line

 

Jeff Allen (29)

 

Jermon Bushrod (34)

 

A.J. Cann (27): Signing with Jaguars

 

D.J. Fluker (28): Signing with Seahawks

 

Nick Easton (26): Signing with Saints

 

Kendall Lamm (26): Signing with Browns

 

T.J. Lang (31): Retiring

 

Andy Levitre (32)

 

Matt Paradis (29): Signing with Panthers

 

Jeremy Parnell (32)

 

Roger Saffold (30): Signing with Titans

 

Josh Sitton (32):

 

Jared Veldheer (31)

 

Chance Warmack (27)

 

Daryl Williams (26): Signing with Panthers

 

Defensive Line

 

Ezekiel Ansah (29)

 

Allen Bailey (30)

 

Shaq Barrett (26): Signing with Buccaneers

 

Malcolm Brown (25): Signing with Saints 

 

Christian Covington (25): Signing with Cowboys

 

Kony Ealy (27)

 

Markus Golden (28): Signing with Giants

 

Rodney Gunter (27)

 

Justin Houston (30): Signing with Colts

 

Bruce Irvin (31): Signing with Panthers

 

Timmy Jernigan (26)

 

Dion Jordan (29)

 

Corey Liuget (28)

 

Aaron Lynch (26): Signing with Bears

 

Clay Matthews (32): Signing with Rams

 

Benson Mayowa (27)

 

Pernell McPhee (30)

 

Alex Okafor (28): Signing with Chiefs

 

Nick Perry (29)

 

Darius Philon (25): Signing with Cardinals

 

Shane Ray (25)

 

Danny Shelton (25)

 

Ndamukong Suh (32)

 

Muhammad Wilkerson (29)

 

Linebacker

 

Stephone Anthony (26)

 

Mark Barron (29): Signing with Steelers

 

Preston Brown (26): Signing with Bengals

 

Zach Brown (29):

 

Deone Bucannon (26): Signing with Buccaneers

 

Jamie Collins (29)

 

Kyle Emanuel (27)

 

Jordan Hicks (26): Signing with Cardinals

 

Gerald Hodges (28)

 

Mychal Kendricks (28): Signing with Seahawks

 

Brandon Marshall (29)

 

Hayes Pullard (27)

 

Jake Ryan (27): Signing with Jaguars

 

Manti Te’o (28)

 

K.J. Wright (29): Signing with Seahawks

 

Cornerback

 

Bashaud Breeland (27): Signing with Chiefs

 

Bryce Callahan (27): Signing with Broncos

 

Morris Claiborne (29)

 

Ronald Darby (25): Signing with Eagles

 

Pierre Desir (28): Signing with Colts

 

Darqueze Dennard (27): Signing with Bengals

 

E.J. Gaines (27): Signing with Bills

 

Rashaan Melvin (29): Signing with Lions

 

Steven Nelson (25): Signing with Steelers

 

Bradley Roby (26): Signing with Texans 

 

Eric Rowe (26): Signing with Dolphins

 

Jason Verrett (27): Signing with 49ers

 

P.J. Williams (25)

 

Safety

 

Antoine Bethea (34): Signing with Giants

 

Eric Berry (30)

 

Tre Boston (26)

 

Kentrell Brice (24): Signing with Buccaneers

 

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (26): Signing with Bears

 

Johnathan Cyprien (29)

 

Clayton Geathers (26): Signing with Colts

 

George Iloka (29)

 

Mike Mitchell (31)

 

Glover Quin (33)

 

Adrian Phillips (27): Signing with Chargers

 

Andrew Sendejo (31): Signing with Eagles

 

Darian Stewart (30)

 

Earl Thomas (29): Signing with Ravens

 

Jimmie Ward (27): Signing with the 49ers

