UPDATED: Which Free Agents Are Left For The Colts This Offseason?

Andy Lyons | Getty Images
INDIANAPOLIS – With free agency moving along at a brisk Indy 500 pace, names are flying off the board.
The new league year nearly two weeks old and this list is dwindling fast.
Here’s an updated look at some of the top free agents remaining:
Running Back
Ameer Abdullah (25): Signing with Vikings
Jay Ajayi (25)
C.J. Anderson (28): Signing with Lions
Tevin Coleman (25): Signing with 49ers
Isaiah Crowell (26): Signing with Raiders
Mark Ingram (29): Signing with Ravens
Marshawn Lynch (32)
Ty Montgomery (26)
Latavius Murray (29): Signing with Saints
Adrian Peterson (34): Signing with Washington Football Team
Bilal Powell (30)
T.J. Yeldon (25)
Wide Receiver
Tavon Austin (29): Signing with Cowboys
Cole Beasley (29): Signing with Bills
John Brown (29): Signing with Browns
Randall Cobb (28): Signing with Cowboys
Michael Crabtree (31)
Phillip Dorsett (26): Signing with Patriots
Pierre Gracon (32)
Ryan Grant (28)
Chris Hogan (30)
Dontrelle Inman (30)
Cody Latimer (26)
Jordan Matthews (26): Signing with 49ers
Rishard Matthews (29)
Donte Moncrief (25): Signing with Steelers
Jordy Nelson (33): Retiring
Breshad Perriman (25): Signing with Buccaneers
Golden Tate (30): Signing with Giants
Mike Wallace (32)
Kevin White (26): Signing with Cardinals
Tyrell Williams (27): Signing with Raiders
Tight End
Jared Cook (31): Signing with Saints
Tyler Eifert (28): Signing with Bengals
Demetrius Harris (27): Signing with Browns
Jeff Heuerman (26): Signing with Broncos
Austin Seferian-Jenkins (26)
Levine Toilolo (27)
Offensive Line
Jeff Allen (29)
Jermon Bushrod (34)
A.J. Cann (27): Signing with Jaguars
D.J. Fluker (28): Signing with Seahawks
Nick Easton (26): Signing with Saints
Kendall Lamm (26): Signing with Browns
T.J. Lang (31): Retiring
Andy Levitre (32)
Matt Paradis (29): Signing with Panthers
Jeremy Parnell (32)
Roger Saffold (30): Signing with Titans
Josh Sitton (32):
Jared Veldheer (31)
Chance Warmack (27)
Daryl Williams (26): Signing with Panthers
Defensive Line
Ezekiel Ansah (29)
Allen Bailey (30)
Shaq Barrett (26): Signing with Buccaneers
Malcolm Brown (25): Signing with Saints
Christian Covington (25): Signing with Cowboys
Kony Ealy (27)
Markus Golden (28): Signing with Giants
Rodney Gunter (27)
Justin Houston (30): Signing with Colts
Bruce Irvin (31): Signing with Panthers
Timmy Jernigan (26)
Dion Jordan (29)
Corey Liuget (28)
Aaron Lynch (26): Signing with Bears
Clay Matthews (32): Signing with Rams
Benson Mayowa (27)
Pernell McPhee (30)
Alex Okafor (28): Signing with Chiefs
Nick Perry (29)
Darius Philon (25): Signing with Cardinals
Shane Ray (25)
Danny Shelton (25)
Ndamukong Suh (32)
Muhammad Wilkerson (29)
Linebacker
Stephone Anthony (26)
Mark Barron (29): Signing with Steelers
Preston Brown (26): Signing with Bengals
Zach Brown (29):
Deone Bucannon (26): Signing with Buccaneers
Jamie Collins (29)
Kyle Emanuel (27)
Jordan Hicks (26): Signing with Cardinals
Gerald Hodges (28)
Mychal Kendricks (28): Signing with Seahawks
Brandon Marshall (29)
Hayes Pullard (27)
Jake Ryan (27): Signing with Jaguars
Manti Te’o (28)
K.J. Wright (29): Signing with Seahawks
Cornerback
Bashaud Breeland (27): Signing with Chiefs
Bryce Callahan (27): Signing with Broncos
Morris Claiborne (29)
Ronald Darby (25): Signing with Eagles
Pierre Desir (28): Signing with Colts
Darqueze Dennard (27): Signing with Bengals
E.J. Gaines (27): Signing with Bills
Rashaan Melvin (29): Signing with Lions
Steven Nelson (25): Signing with Steelers
Bradley Roby (26): Signing with Texans
Eric Rowe (26): Signing with Dolphins
Jason Verrett (27): Signing with 49ers
P.J. Williams (25)
Safety
Antoine Bethea (34): Signing with Giants
Eric Berry (30)
Tre Boston (26)
Kentrell Brice (24): Signing with Buccaneers
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (26): Signing with Bears
Johnathan Cyprien (29)
Clayton Geathers (26): Signing with Colts
George Iloka (29)
Mike Mitchell (31)
Glover Quin (33)
Adrian Phillips (27): Signing with Chargers
Andrew Sendejo (31): Signing with Eagles
Darian Stewart (30)
Earl Thomas (29): Signing with Ravens
Jimmie Ward (27): Signing with the 49ers
