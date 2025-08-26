Reacting To The Colts Final Roster Cuts

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts have trimmed their roster down to 53 players, along with the rest of the NFL.

There weren’t too many surprises on Tuesday as the Colts made their moves. The only notable names that we saw released were Jelani Woods, the Colts tight end whose career has been derailed by injuries, and cornerback JuJu Brents, and Indy native whose career has also been plagued with injury issues. The only questions that remain are who we might see return to the practice squad as the dust settles, and players find opportunities elsewhere.

During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, John reacted to the Colts final 53-man roster along with Greg Rakestraw from the Colts Fifth Quarter Huddle, as well as Joel A Erickson of the IndyStar.

