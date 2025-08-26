Listen Live
Rasmussen Rallies to First Career Win

Published on August 25, 2025

NTT INDYCAR Series Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250
Source: Michael L. Levitt / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, Kevin starts the show talking about a barnburner of a race from Milwaukee with Christian Rasmussen earning his first career win, passing Alex Palou with fresher tires. Kevin later talks about the possibility of Alex Palou moving to the Red Bull F1 team alongside Max Verstappen. Kevin also talks about possible F2 talks for Colton Herta.

In the second segment, Kevin talks more about the latest silly season updates from Prema Racing, Will Power, and charters.    

To wrap up the first hour of the show, Kevin talks about the launch of FOX One and a contract dispute with YouTube TV.  

To start the second hour of the show, Curt is joined with Eric Smith of IndyCar.com to talk recap Christian Rasmussen winning at Milwaukee, and what can Alex Palou, Scott McLaughlin, and Team Penske take away from the weekend. They later talk about how David Malukas and Conor Daly races went.

In the penultimate segment, they talk about the standout moments from Alex Palou’s historic season. They later make their picks where Will Power will be at in 2026. Later, they make their picks for the season finale at Nashville.

In the final segment, Kevin congratulates Parker Kligerman for “winning” once again at Daytona. Kevin later answers fan questions on X, and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series joining IndyCar at St. Petersburg in 2026.

