Colts Trade Out Of First-Round Of Draft With Washington Washington Football Team

Joe Robbins | Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS – Chris Ballard’s verbal warning on Monday turned into action late on Thursday night.

The Colts traded back from the 26th overall pick on Thursday, receiving Washington’s 46th overall pick in Friday’s second round and the Washington Football Team’s 2020 second rounder as well.

Here are three takeaways from the Colts moving back in Round One:

Who Was Jumping Off The Board?

With the likes of DT-Christian Wilkins and DL-Jeffery Simmons long gone, there was no crystal-clear name when the Colts got on the clock late on Thursday at Pick No. 26.

Ballard mentioned earlier this week that the 2019 draft class was a bit unique in how things dropped off talent wise once the first round hit the midway point. The GM said the difference between prospects in the 15-range this year were not that far away from guys that could go all the way into the early parts of Round 3 on Friday.

This thinking was shared by many draft pundits in the lead-up to Thursday night. Chris Ballard says the Colts still have a few players from their orginial cluster of 8, for pick No. 26, still on the board.

Rumored Colts picks in S-Johnathan Abram and DL-Jerry Tillery went picks No. 27 and 28, respectively, after Indy had traded out of the first round.

Sweat Will Be The Story

The biggest argument against making such a trade will come down to how Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat pans out.

Sweat, the freakish defensive end, was on the board when the Colts traded out on Thursday. In fact, Washington took Sweat at No. 26, after trading up with the Colts.

Concerns about the size of Sweat’s heart certainly played into his fall on Thursday. Coming into this week, the mock draft consensus on Sweat largely had him going in the top-half of Round One.

Sweat had 21.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss in 2 years at Mississippi State and put up incredible numbers at February’s Combine. Putting the heart condition aside, Sweat lit the Combine on fire with his performance at 6-6 and 260 pounds. He ran 4.42 in the 40, which caught the eye of Jim Irsay. Simply, Sweat is a freak athletically.

Again, without taking the heart question into consideration, Sweat was the type of edge rusher that appeared qualified to help the Colts answer their desperate long-term need in getting after the quarterback, which still remains going into Friday.

How Sweat performs in the NFL will play a huge role into the ultimate evaluation on this trade.

Keep Stockpiling Picks

One thing that cannot be denied with this trade is the Colts continue to bolster premium picks.

Going into Friday, the Colts will have three second round picks (34th overall, 46th overall, and 59th overall). They will also have their own 89th overall selection in the third round. No team has more draft capital remaining in this draft.

And when you look ahead to 2020, they now have two second-round picks (their own and the second rounder from Washington).

So, the current second-round haul from 2017-2019, is Ballard and the Colts having 9 such picks in that round. It’s a crazy amount of draft capital, and something that is vital when you are as committed to rebuilding through the draft as Ballard.

Last year the Colts had tremendous success with their second-round haul of Darius Leonard, Braden Smith, Kemoko Turay and Tyquan Lewis.

Some high-level talent must come out of that round again this year.

Ballard said at the Combine, ‘I love them picks,’ when asked about the possibility of trading.

Well, he held true to his word on Thursday night.

Colts Remaining 2019 Draft Picks

-Round 2-34 (from Jets)

-Round 2-46 (from Washington)

-Round 2-59

-Round 3-89

-Round 4-129

-Round 4-135 (compensatory)

-Round 5-164

-Round 6-199

-Round 7-240